- Shares concerned: CARBIOS (ISIN code: FR0011648716)
- Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris
Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.
As of June 30, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 3,295 shares
- 98,290.29
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 490
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 463
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 24,607 shares for 1,079,576.83
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 22,912 shares for 1,007,077.51
For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 1,600 shares
- 170,789.61
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 72
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 77
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 4,264 shares for 101,746.3
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 4,712 shares for 121,006.7
It is reminded that at the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 2,048 shares
- 151,529.34
The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, applicable since January 1st, 2019, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice.
In addition, Carbios publishes hereafter, for each trading day during the first 6 months of 2021, the number of transactions executed, as well as the volume exchanged in number of shares and equity, both for purchases and sales.
Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the first 6 months of 2021
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the first 6 months of 2021
BUY
SELL
Date
Number of
Number
Equity
Date
Number of
Number
Equity sold in
Total
490
24 607
1 079 576,83
Total
463
22 912
1 007 077,51
11/01/2021
5
200
9 587,5
11/01/2021
0
0
0,0
12/01/2021
0
0
0,0
12/01/2021
8
600
29 700,0
13/01/2021
2
100
4 945,0
13/01/2021
0
0
0,0
14/01/2021
0
0
0,0
14/01/2021
6
200
10 430,0
15/01/2021
6
400
20 540,0
15/01/2021
0
0
0,0
18/01/2021
1
100
5 000,0
18/01/2021
1
150
7 770,0
19/01/2021
0
0
0,0
19/01/2021
7
450
23 755,0
20/01/2021
5
100
5 270,0
20/01/2021
0
0
0,0
21/01/2021
1
1
53,5
21/01/2021
3
101
5 423,5
22/01/2021
5
400
21 030,0
22/01/2021
0
0
0,0
25/01/2021
8
250
13 490,0
25/01/2021
3
200
11 080,0
26/01/2021
9
224
11 552,0
26/01/2021
7
400
21 480,0
27/01/2021
4
200
10 610,0
27/01/2021
0
0
0,0
28/01/2021
8
300
15 380,0
28/01/2021
0
0
0,0
29/01/2021
2
200
9 850,0
29/01/2021
0
0
0,0
01/02/2021
1
100
4 850,0
01/02/2021
3
200
10 120,0
02/02/2021
7
400
20 155,0
02/02/2021
6
200
10 410,0
03/02/2021
5
200
10 040,0
03/02/2021
5
250
12 815,0
04/02/2021
2
200
10 490,0
04/02/2021
8
300
16 110,0
05/02/2021
3
200
10 570,0
05/02/2021
6
100
5 370,0
08/02/2021
0
0
0,0
08/02/2021
8
300
16 200,0
09/02/2021
5
189
10 273,8
09/02/2021
1
1
54,9
10/02/2021
5
300
16 240,0
10/02/2021
0
0
0,0
11/02/2021
0
0
0,0
11/02/2021
5
400
22 520,0
12/02/2021
15
600
34 430,0
12/02/2021
9
427
24 896,8
15/02/2021
0
0
0,0
15/02/2021
8
300
17 700,0
17/02/2021
4
350
20 290,0
17/02/2021
0
0
0,0
18/02/2021
5
200
11 040,0
18/02/2021
4
200
11 540,0
19/02/2021
3
200
11 280,0
19/02/2021
4
450
26 100,0
22/02/2021
6
250
13 605,0
22/02/2021
2
9
512,1
23/02/2021
15
400
19 940,0
23/02/2021
0
0
0,0
24/02/2021
4
100
4 883,5
24/02/2021
11
350
17 645,0
25/02/2021
6
151
7 476,0
25/02/2021
5
101
5 201,0
26/02/2021
9
501
23 195,5
26/02/2021
2
51
2 447,1
01/03/2021
4
150
6 937,5
01/03/2021
5
300
14 420,0
02/03/2021
9
350
16 815,0
02/03/2021
2
100
4 950,0
03/03/2021
4
250
11 807,5
03/03/2021
1
100
4 765,0
04/03/2021
2
300
12 400,0
04/03/2021
0
0
0,0
05/03/2021
2
100
4 100,0
05/03/2021
6
150
6 537,5
08/03/2021
2
100
4 125,0
08/03/2021
1
50
2 150,0
09/03/2021
6
150
6 092,5
09/03/2021
0
0
0,0
10/03/2021
0
0
0,0
10/03/2021
7
300
12 990,0
11/03/2021
6
300
12 835,0
11/03/2021
0
0
0,0
12/03/2021
1
50
2 160,0
12/03/2021
5
300
13 225,0
15/03/2021
9
275
12 443,8
15/03/2021
5
200
9 382,5
16/03/2021
8
200
8 815,0
16/03/2021
5
221
10 038,9
17/03/2021
1
50
2 120,0
17/03/2021
4
350
15 032,5
18/03/2021
1
50
2 085,0
18/03/2021
3
53
2 279,0
19/03/2021
2
250
10 422,5
19/03/2021
0
0
0,0
22/03/2021
0
0
0,0
22/03/2021
2
250
10 515,0
23/03/2021
3
100
4 230,0
23/03/2021
4
300
12 832,5
24/03/2021
2
150
6 190,0
24/03/2021
4
300
12 740,0
25/03/2021
6
350
14 567,5
25/03/2021
0
0
0,0
26/03/2021
0
0
0,0
26/03/2021
7
300
12 627,5
29/03/2021
7
300
12 925,0
29/03/2021
5
150
6 640,0
31/03/2021
0
0
0,0
31/03/2021
2
150
6 575,0
01/04/2021
3
50
2 140,0
01/04/2021
3
250
10 965,0
06/04/2021
8
450
19 293,0
06/04/2021
0
0
0,0
07/04/2021
5
300
12 355,0
07/04/2021
0
0
0,0
08/04/2021
7
350
13 731,0
08/04/2021
0
0
0,0
09/04/2021
7
250
9 545,0
09/04/2021
4
150
5 815,0
12/04/2021
3
100
3 790,0
12/04/2021
0
0
0,0
13/04/2021
0
0
0,0
13/04/2021
4
326
12 730,0
14/04/2021
6
200
7 942,0
14/04/2021
1
100
4 060,0
15/04/2021
6
301
11 859,8
15/04/2021
3
201
7 969,8
16/04/2021
1
1
39,8
16/04/2021
2
101
4 039,8
19/04/2021
0
0
0,0
19/04/2021
5
200
8 056,0
20/04/2021
5
350
13 655,0
20/04/2021
0
0
0,0
21/04/2021
0
0
0,0
21/04/2021
3
200
7 780,0
22/04/2021
0
0
0,0
22/04/2021
8
450
17 880,0
23/04/2021
0
0
0,0
23/04/2021
7
550
23 061,0
26/04/2021
0
0
0,0
26/04/2021
7
250
11 396,0
27/04/2021
5
300
14 330,0
27/04/2021
7
300
14 582,0
28/04/2021
6
350
16 309,0
28/04/2021
0
0
0,0
29/04/2021
8
550
24 997,0
29/04/2021
6
550
25 583,0
30/04/2021
6
450
20 031,0
30/04/2021
0
0
0,0
03/05/2021
3
300
12 562,0
03/05/2021
0
0
0,0
04/05/2021
3
301
12 387,1
04/05/2021
7
151
6 357,1
05/05/2021
0
0
0,0
05/05/2021
14
450
18 681,0
06/05/2021
15
600
25 142,0
06/05/2021
5
250
10 795,0
07/05/2021
6
350
14 225,0
07/05/2021
2
200
8 344,0
10/05/2021
2
200
8 148,0
10/05/2021
6
250
10 275,0
11/05/2021
17
900
35 912,0
11/05/2021
7
450
18 601,0
12/05/2021
4
200
7 746,0
12/05/2021
1
19
736,8
13/05/2021
9
400
15 194,0
13/05/2021
2
118
4 574,6
14/05/2021
5
300
11 078,0
14/05/2021
14
600
22 464,0
17/05/2021
10
351
12 762,0
17/05/2021
1
1
37,0
18/05/2021
4
300
10 316,0
18/05/2021
6
300
10 494,0
19/05/2021
6
300
10 380,0
19/05/2021
0
0
0,0
20/05/2021
0
0
0,0
20/05/2021
12
300
10 368,0
21/05/2021
4
400
13 700,0
21/05/2021
6
500
17 316,0
24/05/2021
1
100
3 430,0
24/05/2021
13
200
7 032,0
25/05/2021
1
100
3 440,0
25/05/2021
9
510
17 906,2
26/05/2021
4
350
12 491,0
26/05/2021
5
400
14 622,0
27/05/2021
0
0
0,0
27/05/2021
6
400
14 780,0
28/05/2021
0
0
0,0
28/05/2021
12
450
16 964,0
31/05/2021
6
229
8 937,1
31/05/2021
15
320
12 698,4
01/06/2021
4
200
7 700,0
01/06/2021
10
550
21 601,0
02/06/2021
8
450
17 490,0
02/06/2021
0
0
0,0
03/06/2021
5
450
17 126,0
03/06/2021
0
0
0,0
04/06/2021
0
0
0,0
04/06/2021
8
450
17 305,2
07/06/2021
2
200
7 564,0
07/06/2021
10
200
7 704,0
08/06/2021
0
0
0,0
08/06/2021
8
500
19 198,0
09/06/2021
7
200
7 720,0
09/06/2021
4
200
7 840,0
10/06/2021
2
100
3 860,0
10/06/2021
2
100
3 918,0
11/06/2021
5
300
11 656,0
11/06/2021
0
0
0,0
14/06/2021
1
50
1 932,0
14/06/2021
2
100
3 864,0
16/06/2021
4
200
7 662,0
16/06/2021
0
0
0,0
17/06/2021
1
1
38,7
17/06/2021
1
1
38,7
18/06/2021
8
450
16 975,0
18/06/2021
0
0
0,0
21/06/2021
0
0
0,0
21/06/2021
8
400
15 240,0
22/06/2021
6
227
8 686,5
22/06/2021
0
0
0,0
23/06/2021
7
505
19 320,5
23/06/2021
1
150
5 766,0
24/06/2021
0
0
0,0
24/06/2021
7
800
31 600,0
25/06/2021
1
100
4 280,0
25/06/2021
3
200
8 910,0
28/06/2021
0
0
0,0
28/06/2021
5
350
15 528,0
29/06/2021
16
700
31 250,2
29/06/2021
1
100
4 620,0
30/06/2021
11
500
21 310,0
30/06/2021
0
0
0,0
About Carbios: Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.
Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.
The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds 100% of the capital.
For more information, please visit https://carbios.com/en/ Twitter: Carbios Linkedin: Carbios Instagram: Carbioshq
Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country. Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.
