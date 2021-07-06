Bulk supports expansion plans for Norwegian-based Innit at OS-IX location to leverage central location, rich connectivity in Oslo's largest data center for growth

Bulk Infrastructure, the Nordic's leading provider of ultra-scalable, highly connected, sustainable data centers, dark fiber networks and industrial real estate, is pleased to announce that Norwegian-based systems integrator and software developer Innit doubled their data center capacity at Bulk's Oslo Internet Exchange (OS-IX) facility. The new order on the Master Service Agreement (MSA), signed on 21 January to cover the expansion, resulted from the two organizations working closely to meet Innit's needs for expansion.

Innit was acquired in December 2020 by Arribatec, an Oslo-based global software and consulting company. Bulk was able to work with the Innit management team, moving quickly to identify suitable capacity within OS-IX and support the customer's organic growth.

"Customer needs change rapidly," says Rob Elder, Vice President Data Centers for Bulk Infrastructure. "We work hard to stay current and even anticipate changes and opportunities that benefit our customers."

In-house engineering and service teams support some of the Nordic's most connected Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), cutting costs and ensuring the best latency, performance and resilience across networks. Bulk's data center has an extensive eco-system of connectivity partners, enabling Private Interconnection (PI) to over 60 network partners. OS-IX is carrier neutral and directly interconnected.

"Our Solution as a Service capabilities are growing rapidly, driven by AI and multi-cloud solutions," says Erik Sundet, Director of Cloud Operations for Innit. "This is why it is so important to work closely with a leading data center provider who understands our needs for delivering on our strategy of best-in-class solutions."

Bulk offers integrated data center services that maximize efficiency, sustainability and performance. Three campuses leverage the cost and efficiencies of Nordic data centers. At OS-IX, more than 60 networks meet for peering and traffic exchange. Local Internet exchanges, including NIX, FIXO and NetNod is Onnet, making it easy to connect and scale within the Norwegian and Nordic market.

OS-IX is located near Oslo City Center and only 30km from Oslo international Airport. The facility offers 14.4MW of 2N redundant renewable power and is Tier III-rated (EN50600 Class 3) to meet your performance, sustainability, scalability and ease of management goals.

"Systems integrators are an important part of the digital transformation ecosystem," says Elder. "Those with the expertise to connect hyperscale IT systems with subject matter expertise in key markets like AI and HPC are thriving through colocation." Bulk's Nordic locations rival or outperform hyperscale infrastructure services through advanced design and low-cost, clean energy.

About Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Data Centers (Bulk) delivers ultra-flexible, highly connected, and massively scalable data center and colocation solutions backed by personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located data centers in Norway and Denmark, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. Bulk leads the industry in resilience, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability with solutions that deliver long-term growth potential with the lowest total cost of ownership. From colocation to powered land, Bulk supports business-critical solutions with unsurpassed standards, power and connectivity. To learn how Bulk Data Centers can solve your complex data and communications logistics challenges, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Bulk Data Centers is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk Infrastructure is an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks.

About Arribatec

Arribatec is a software and consulting company headquartered in Oslo. With a customer centric engagement model Arribatec transforms software into solutions by additional system, domain, integration and cloud competence. Arribatec builds long-term strategic partnerships with a broad customer base. Arribatec serves more than 800 large entities spread over 20 countries and various industries, both in the private and public sector. The company employs over 300 people with 18 offices worldwide and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker code ARR. www.arribatec.com

