06.07.2021
Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints and MoriX collaborate to launch biometric payment card in Japan

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) and MoriX Co., Ltd, a leading Tokyo-based electronics company, are collaborating to develop and launch biometric payment cards. The card will feature Fingerprints' T-Shape module, which has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes.

There is a growing preference for card transactions among Japanese consumers, who are choosing touch-free, safe and seamless ways to pay. Adding biometrics to the contactless payment card will increase security, making it possible to remove the payment cap, currently at ¥20,000, and allow for hygienic and worriless contactless payments for all transactions.

"We are pleased to partner with MoriX, being a leading innovator in Japan. This collaboration will bring consumers in Japan a more secure, safe and easy payment experience", says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

"We selected the biometric solution from Fingerprints since they have the leading technology in the market for contactless biometric payments, with proven performance and the lowest power consumption", says Akio Nishimura, Business Planning Chief, at MoriX.

For more information about Fingerprints'paymentsolutions

For further information, please contact:
Michel Roig, Senior VP BL Payments & Access

Investor Relations:
+46

Press:
+46

Public Relations, MoriX Corporation:
Mail: info@morixjp.com

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About MoriX Co., Ltd.
Head Office: 9F, X-PRESS Yurakucho, 2-2-1, Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0006, Japan MAP
Laboratory: 3F, Atsumi Bldg., 2-9-3, Irifune, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0042, Japan
TEL +81-3-5537-8060
Established: August 24, 2005
Capital: JPY 390,000,000
President and CEO: Morihiko KUBOTA

Attachment

  • 210706 - Fingerprints_Morix (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1986c02e-bcc2-4236-8ec5-4db21eab3520)

