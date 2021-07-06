Dividend payment ex-date of AS "Olainfarm"

AS "Olainfarm"on July 9, 2021 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.



Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is July 8, 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS "Olainfarm" will pay dividend 0.17 EUR per share on July 12, 2021.

AS "Olainfarm" confirms that the dividends are paid from profits retained until December 31, 2017.

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Phone: +371 29178878

Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com