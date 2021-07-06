Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
05.07.21
09:04 Uhr
1,960 Euro
+0,020
+1,03 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,20009:34
Dow Jones News
06.07.2021 | 08:34
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Team changes

DJ Team changes 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Team changes 
06-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Team changes 
 
LONDON, 06 July 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company 
focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that Mark Chin will be re-joining the 
Arix investment team as a Managing Director effective immediately. 
 
Mark previously spent four years at Arix from 2016 to 2020 as an Investment Director. Mark sourced and led deals in key 
Arix portfolio companies, including: VelosBio (acquired by Merck for USD2.75bn), Amplyx Pharmaceuticals (acquired by 
Pfizer), Aura Biosciences, Harpoon Therapeutics (Nasdaq IPO) and Imara (Nasdaq IPO). He has extensive venture capital 
expertise in early to late stage investing and significant experience as a board member, of both private and public 
companies in the US and Europe. Since leaving Arix in 2020, Mark has remained a director of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. 
(Nasdaq: HARP), Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM). Mark is based in New York and 
will work to source and evaluate new investment opportunities and support existing venture investments through to exit. 
 
Dr. Christian Schetter, Managing Director, has resigned from the investment team and will leave the Company on 31 
August 2021. Dr. John Cassidy, Principal, had previously resigned from the investment team and will leave the Company 
on 30 July 2021. Following the changes announced on 30 April 2021, the Board continues to develop the Company's 
strategy and evaluate the appropriate team structure. The Board will work closely with Mark Chin to rebuild the 
Company's investment team, adding new talent to deploy investment capital and manage the Company's existing portfolio. 
 
After five years at Arix, Marcus Karia, Group Finance Director, will leave the Company later this year to pursue other 
opportunities. Marcus will continue in his role until a search for his successor is completed. 
 
Robert Lyne, Interim CEO of Arix, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Mark back to Arix. Mark is a talented 
investor and has played an instrumental role in the development of Arix, identifying and leading a number of high 
quality investments, which have made a significant contribution to the strong performance across Arix's portfolio. Mark 
will work closely with the Board to determine Arix's future investment strategy and will play a pivotal role in 
building the investment team and shaping the Company's future. 
 
"On behalf of the Company I would like to thank Christian, John and Marcus for their valuable contribution to Arix. We 
wish them all the best for the future." 
 
Mark Chin, Managing Director at Arix, added: "Biotech is now recognised as one the most important sectors to society: 
the vaccine response to the pandemic and recent breakthroughs in oncology and other diseases underscore its disruptive 
potential. Having seen first-hand the novel technologies Arix has fueled, and with the significant capital available to 
us, I am excited to help identify and build the next generation of innovative biotech companies based on cutting-edge 
science and world-class leadership." 
 
Peregrine Moncreiffe, Chairman of Arix, commented: "The Board is determined to optimise Arix's contribution to the 
biotech sector in Europe and the US and believes that its reconstituted investment team will generate superior 
risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders." 
[ENDS] 
 
Enquiries 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Manel Mateus 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  115436 
EQS News ID:  1215445 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215445&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.