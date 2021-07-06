Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.07.2021
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Stuttgart
06.07.21
09:11 Uhr
27,250 Euro
-0,250
-0,91 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.07.2021 | 09:03
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 6

6 July 2021

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

On 5 July 2021 the Company's Executive Directors were granted nil cost option awards over ordinary shares of 5 pence each under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan (the "PSP") as noted below:

Executive DirectorNumber of shares under award
Ian Barkshire32,468
Gavin Hill23,338

Subject to the terms of the PSP, the awards will ordinarily vest and become exercisable as from the third anniversary of the grant of the awards subject to the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance condition outlined below is met. Dividend equivalents will also be awarded.

Half of the awardHalf of the award
EPS growth - 4% p.a. (25% vesting) to 12% p.a.
(100% vesting) over three financial years
commencing with the 2021/22 financial year.		ROCE - 24% in the final year of the performance period (2023/24 financial year) (25% vesting) to 30% (100% vesting).

Once exercisable, an award shall ordinarily remain exercisable until the eve of the tenth anniversary of the grant date of the awards.

No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards and no consideration is due on the vesting and/or exercise of the awards. For the purposes of these awards, the grant was made at a share price of £23.10.

The following notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Ian Barkshire
  2. Gavin Hill
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. Chief Executive
  2. Group Finance Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Options to acquire ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Awards (in the form of nil-cost options) under the Oxford Instruments plc Performance Share Plan. Maximum number of Shares as follows:
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Not applicable
d)Aggregated informationNot applicable
e)Date of the transaction2021-07-05
f)Place of the transactionNot applicable

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Susan Johnson-Brett, Tel: 01865 393324

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

For and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc.

Date: 6 July 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
