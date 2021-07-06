ZARIOT wins GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution

Secure cellular connectivity solution for M2M and IoT beats Nokia, ZTE, SK Telecom and iConectiv

BARCELONA, Spain, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZARIOT, a global IoT and M2M connectivity provider, was named the winner of the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award for 'Best Mobile Authentication & Security Solution', presented Wednesday at MWC Barcelona 2021. ZARIOT's entry, 'A global SIM with signalling to cloud protection: securing and controlling cellular connectivity for IoT devices', highlights the urgent need to address the security concerns of cellular IoT.

The GLOMOs showcase and celebrate the latest and best mobile and digital products, apps, devices, services, and initiatives to the world. They are the connectivity industry's most prestigious accolade, judged by the sector's most prominent subject matter experts. The judges commented: 'A good example of a long-term solution supporting zero trust principles and addressing a specific weakness in IoT deployments.' This award category recognises the best use of technology to safeguard customer personal data and to help network operators and service providers combat fraudulent access to networks.

All verticals have the need to secure mission- and business-critical devices against denial of service attacks and to effectively ensure data integrity and privacy of all users and devices. ZARIOT allows unrivalled control of connectivity and security based on Zero Trust principles, proprietary signalling protection, and provides security over cellular protocols for the lifetime of devices, no matter their application.

Other entries in the category included Nokia for NetGuard Adaptive Security in 5G and ZTE Corporation for Software-Defined Security Solution based on SDN/NFV. 'It is not only a significant achievement for us at ZARIOT, but really is a big step towards realising real continual improvement in IoT security in mobile networks,' said Dawood Ghalaieny, ZARIOT CEO. 'There were other novel security solutions in this category, but I think our win demonstrates that despite emerging problems on the bleeding edge of IoT security, the security of cellular connectivity must become a priority for enterprises.'

'Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the GSMA's GLOMO Awards 2021. You truly embody the theme of this year's event, Connected Impact,' said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. 'Given the challenging circumstances we've all faced over the last 15 months, it's more important than ever to come together to recognise the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry, as well as the positive impact this is making on the world around us.'

ZARIOT was founded with the mission to restore order to what is becoming connected chaos in IoT by bringing unrivalled security, control and quality of service. ZARIOT offers secure cellular connectivity globally for IoT and M2M devices, with signalling, IP, and Zero Trust security solutions for enterprises. An experienced team of engineers bring the knowledge and expertise of over 15 years of innovation in telecom security to IoT sectors such as medical, automotive, telematics, and personal security. ZARIOT provides a fully protected IoT solution and enables enterprises to adapt to and grow with changing needs, demands and threats, all while operating securely.

