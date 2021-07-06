Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes Bercman Technologies to First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, July 6, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the shares of Bercman Technologies, an Estonian company increasing road safety, have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, July 6. The admittance to trading of Bercman Technologies shares follows the initial public offering of the company. The total demand for the shares was EUR 9.85 million and the offering was 14.5 times oversubscribed. 4110 investors participated in the offering. "Being backed by more than 4000 investors during their IPO, Bercman Technologies shows that a small company can do big things by being passionate about their work and persistent to keep chasing their goals," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "I'm sure all the investors in the Baltics and beyond are thrilled to see a new technology company being listed on the Baltic market." "Bercman has done a lot of development work, pilot projects and first sales for more than 4 years by now. We have just started exporting and therefore need capital for expanding. Bercman's main partners are in the European countries, and as a company now listed on Nasdaq, we are strong and reliable partners in B2B sales," said Mart Suurkask, founder and CEO of Bercman Technologies. "We also wanted to provide shareholders the opportunity to be part of our growth story at an early stage." Law firm Ellex Raidla serves as the certified adviser for Bercman Technologies on First North market. Bercman Technologies is a deep-tech company founded in 2016 and primarily engaged in the development and sale of products and services for increasing road safety. The company's core competency lies in high value-adding and continuously improved software and expertise in the field. In addition to developing software, Bercman also engages in in-house hardware development, but relies on contractual partners for manufacturing operations. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACTS: + Ott Raidla + +372 5552 4824 + ott.raidla@nasdaq.com ------------------------------ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.