First North Denmark: Copyright Agent A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Copyright Agent A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 7 July 2021. Name: Copyright Agent ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061552437 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COPY ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 16,250,005 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 37597287 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228424 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ---------------------------------------- 50 5020 Industrials Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1005091