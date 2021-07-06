Monte Carlo, Monaco--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - VIEWPARK a New York based virtual global studio, announced today a joint venture with Yourmoods Limited, a London based technology company that developed Vimodji, the first curated platform to organize the world's best video clips by mood and make them universally accessible and easy to share.

Vimodji, is the first curated platform to organize the world's best video clips by mood and make them universally accessible and easy to share.

About VIEWPARK

VIEWPARK is a virtual studio with a global reach helmed by Krysanne Katsoolis and Jack M. Dalgleish to finance, package and release film, series and short-form content utilizing and supported by cutting-edge technology. The VIEWPARK mandate is to produce and distribute quality curated content which is provocative, self-aware and also entertaining, and to develop and invest in proprietary media technology.

About Vimodji

Yourmoods Limited is a London UK based technology company which develops various mood related products and brands. One of these brands is Vimodji, a video sharing platform, which incorporates a database and a smart mood and feeling-oriented search engine. Yourmoods has acquired expertise in anything related to feelings, whether it is manual curation or teaching machines how to recognize emotions.

