Appreciate Group's (APP's) FY21 results remained positive despite a significantly negative impact from the pandemic and business transformation, with the usual strong seasonal rebound to profitability in H2. The robust H221 sales performance has been followed by a little more customer hesitancy year to date but management expects a pick-up. Significant strategic progress leaves APP well placed to respond to market recovery and to achieve further growth.

