DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - Borsa Istanbul

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - Borsa Istanbul 06-Jul-2021 / 08:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Declaration of issuance approval - Borsa Istanbul DATE: July 05, 2021 Authorized Member Decision Date 03.09.2020 Issue Limit 3,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Covered Bonds Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic

Board of Directors resolved to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey and up to 5 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey or to qualified investors or by private placement and application has been made to the Borsa Istanbul on 30th June , 2021 in line with the decisions with regard to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to 3 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey or to qualified investors or by private placement. We have been informed by Borsa Istanbul on 2nd July,2021 as a result of the application made to Borsa Istanbul on 30 June 2021 , regarding the covered bonds to be traded in the stock market after the issuance of the securities that; covered bonds will be quoted after the delivery of the sales results to Borsa Istanbul and it is deemed appropriate to be traded among qualified investors on the Outright Purchases and Sales Market by Borsa Istanbul as of the second business day following the announcement to be made on the Public Disclosure Platform.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 115563 EQS News ID: 1215637 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215637&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)