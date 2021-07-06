Mesotherapy Market Size Worth $1.0 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 14.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mesotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in the adoption of cosmetic procedures, increasing awareness about personal appearance among the middle-aged population, and the growth in the number of cosmetic clinics offering mesotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the non-invasive nature of the procedure and comparatively reasonable costs are the significant factors boosting the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The mesotherapy solutions segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 as it is the core ingredient required in the majority of the therapy procedures for skin, hair, and body

On the other hand, the mesotherapy devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period as they are deployed in the majority of the procedures to facilitate the penetration of products related to the therapy. The technological advancements in the devices are leading to efficient and quick procedures further propelling the adoption of the therapy

In 2020, the anti-aging segment held a majority of the revenue share owing to the rise in the middle-aged population, the rising disposable income, and the low-cost procedure

Facial rejuvenation is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period considering the rise in awareness and adoption. In addition, rising concerns regarding the aesthetic appearance and the growing media and internet penetration are fueling market growth and awareness for anti-aging procedures and products

The dermatology and cosmetic clinics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to the rise in the number of professionals and clinics. The low-cost expense, and quicker and outpatient procedures, and availability of the products have led to higher adoption of solo-practice in mesotherapy

In 2020, Europe held the highest market share owing to the rise in local manufacturers, the growing middle-age population, and the increasing concern regarding aesthetic appearance in the region

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness, low-cost procedure, growing middle-aged population, rising disposable income, and availability of products

Read 120 page market research report, "Mesotherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application (Anti-aging, Facial Rejuvenation, Fat Loss, Hair Loss, Stretch Marks), By End-use (Hospitals, Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

The effective cost, rising medical tourism, and the growing awareness of mesotherapy worldwide have further resulted in the rise in the number of professionals and clinics in many countries. The increase in the number of institutes offering courses related to therapy and the efforts of the International Society of Mesotherapy to ensure the right training for its members has led further to effective results and improve the demand in the market in recent years. Furthermore, the manufacturing units are trying to increase awareness and promote the right guidance and training related to the therapy to ensure effective procedures and results.

The rising consumer disposable incomes along with the rise in concern pertaining to aesthetic appearance support the rise in consumer footfall. In addition, the growing aging concerns, varying climatic conditions, lifestyle changes, and stress are contributing to the growing demand for mesotherapy. Moreover, the wide distribution network of the manufacturing companies has enabled the availability of the products in many countries worldwide. Moreover, the growing media and internet penetration further boost the awareness, knowledge, and quick accessibility of products. For instance, the suppliers such as Direct Derma Supplies, Mesotreat, Fillerworld, and Skin Heal facilitate online selling and delivery of products worldwide.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted the market. The travel restrictions and lockdown have impacted consumer footfall for procedures drastically. In addition, the challenges in the availability of products due to export and import restrictions are likely to further impact the overall market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mesotherapy market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Mesotherapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Mesotherapy Solutions



Mesotherapy Masks



Mesotherapy Creams



Mesotherapy Devices



Others

Mesotherapy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Anti-aging



Facial Rejuvenation



Stretch Marks



Acne & Scar Treatment



Fat Loss



Hair Loss



Others

Mesotherapy End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics



Others

Mesotherapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Mesotherapy Market

Mesoskinline

Koru Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Meso

Toskani Cosmetics

Perse Belle

Dermo Aroma

Pluryal

Messoessence

