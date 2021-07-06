AM-Pharma B.V., an emerging leader focused on developing therapeutics for severe medical conditions, today announced the appointment of Mark Altmeyer, MBA, as Chairman of its Supervisory Board. Mr. Altmeyer is a highly successful biopharma executive with decades of relevant strategic, operational, and commercial experience. As Chairman of AM-Pharma's Supervisory Board, Mr. Altmeyer will provide important guidance as the Company expands its global clinical development program and identifies possible future pipeline initiatives for treating serious diseases. Martijn Kleijwegt, MSc, previous Chairman, will remain a member of the AM-Pharma board.

"Mark has an extensive track record of leading biotechnology companies through strategic periods of growth," said Erik van den Berg, CEO at AM-Pharma. "As we continue to execute our ongoing pivotal Phase III REVIVAL study and begin to evaluate additional therapeutic opportunities for ilofotase alfa, we are excited to welcome Mark as chairman to our supervisory board and look forward to his contributions."

"AM-Pharma has proven its ability to bring an innovative drug candidate into a global pivotal study in a life-threatening indication that is in need of new therapeutic options," added Mark Altmeyer, Chairman of AM-Pharma's Supervisory Board. "As the Company is moving into the next stage of growth, we are identifying opportunities to expand the potential of ilofotase alfa in additional therapeutic areas as we begin preparations for the potential commercial launch in sepsis-associated acute kidney injury. I look forward to guiding AM-Pharma during this exciting time in the Company's evolution and supporting the team to achieve our mission of helping patients with severe diseases."

Prior to joining AM-Pharma's Supervisory Board, Mark Altmeyer was founder, President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvelle Therapeutics, in addition to serving as Executive Director of Arvelle's Board of Directors. At Arvelle, he led the development of the company until its acquisition by Angelini for USD 1 billion. In advance of that transaction, he established Arvelle's global headquarters in Switzerland, secured USD 200 million initial funding and built the European team to over 100 employees in under two years. Before Arvelle, Mark served as President and Chief Commercial Officer at Axovant Sciences, where he was responsible for establishing Axovant's global commercial capabilities and launch preparations for various pipeline products. Earlier in his career, Mark served as President and CEO at Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, leading the transformation into a successful commercial organization, doubling total revenues from USD 2.5 billion to nearly 5 billion in five years. Mark held senior commercial and business development positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cetus Corporation and Bristol Labs in the United States. He holds an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business and a BA in economics from Middlebury College.

About AM-Pharma

AM-Pharma's purpose is to save and improve the lives of patients confronted with severe medical conditions. Our initial focus is sepsis-associated acute kidney injury, the cause of death for hundreds of thousands of people hospitalized each year. Our proprietary compound, ilofotase alfa, has the potential to become the first treatment for sepsis-associated acute kidney injury and is now in a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial. We are a dedicated team driven to bring treatment options to severely ill patients, their families and acute care professionals. Find out more about us online at: www.am-pharma.com

