Holcim has reached an agreement to acquire Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co.KG, a regional player in aggregates and ready-mix concrete in southern Germany.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA: "The acquisition of Heinrich Teufel will strengthen our footprint in southern Germany in aggregates and ready-mixed concrete. We were especially impressed by their shared commitment to advancing the circular economy. We look forward to warmly welcoming the Heinrich Teufel colleagues joining our team.'
Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co.KG has its headquarters in Strassberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. It operates a limestone quarry with an asphalt mixing plant and a ready-mix concrete plant, as well as a recycling park and a demolition company. Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co.KG employs around 160 people, most of them at the plant in Strassberg. The company will continue to operate under the Heinrich Teufel name for the time being. The transaction is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.
This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.
