Sign Up Today for a Chance to Win a Collectible Megumin Figurine and More!

Last weekend at Anime Expo Lite 2021, leading game publisher Nexon revealed an exclusive trailer for the new free-to-play mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days,announcing that pre-registration is live as of today! Fans interested in pre-registering can visit konosuba.nexon.com starting today. All players who pre-register early will be automatically entered into a giveaway for a chance to win a collectible Pop Up Parade figurine of Megumin, courtesy of Nexon, along with additional prizes.

Published by Nexon, and based on the hit CrunchyRoll anime series on HBO Max, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days features fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Sato, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness. The characters will be voiced by original Japanese voice actors, including Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi and Ai Kayano. Following an all-new storyline, additional heroes and heroines will be created exclusively for the comedy anime RPG.

In celebration of the pre-registration for the global launch, Nexon is hosting a limited time giveaway for players who sign up. Several lucky winners will have the chance to win a collectible Megumin figurine from Pop Up Parade and wireless Razer Hammerhead Earbuds. Winners will be announced on KonoSuba: Fantastic Days' Twitter @playkonosuba so be sure to follow and stay tuned! To pre-register and be entered to win one of these fantastic prizes, go to konosuba.nexon.com.

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is published by Nexon in partnership with KonoSuba publisher Kadokawa, and developed by Sumzap. The game will be available on iOS and Android worldwide and will arrive later this year.

Based on the popular anime series "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!", KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play character-collection RPG for iOS and Android. Featuring fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Sato, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness, the game follows the storyline from the original novel and includes bespoke characters created exclusively for the game. Last year, the Japanese release of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days saw great success, garnering recognition from players and praise from the KonoSuba fan base.

