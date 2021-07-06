The Greek Ministry of the Environment and Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with a clutch of private companies to turn the small Aegean island of Halki green as a demonstration of the effectiveness of its planned GR-Eco Islands Initiative.Greece's Ministry of the Environment and Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding for a project it hopes will kick-start the effort to power its small islands with green energy. The Halki project is part of a national strategy to replace island diesel power generation by either linking territories to the mainland grid or establishing green ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...