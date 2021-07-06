Sophi.io automation, prediction and optimization platform: The Globe and Mail's Sophi.io Wins WAN-IFRA's North American Digital Media Award

TORONTO, July 06, 2021, The Globe and Mail's artificial intelligence-based automation, optimization and prediction engine, won WAN-IFRA's 2021 North American Digital Media Award in the category of Best Paid Content Strategy. This is Sophi's fourth award in the last month.



The North American Digital Media Awards honour news publishers that have delivered cutting-edge, unique and original digital media projects in the past year.

"Through the use of this [dynamic paywall] technology, The Globe and Mail truly understands its readers' habits, leading to best practices in advertising and paid content, smartly adjusting their business strategy," WAN-IFRA said when announcing the decision.

Phillip Crawley, CEO and Publisher of The Globe and Mail, said: "Winning a WAN-IFRA North American Digital Media Award for the second year in a row demonstrates Sophi's ability to show the publishing industry what the future looks like. We are proud to be able to bring these AI and ML-powered tools to organizations across the globe."

Sophi was developed by The Globe and Mail to help the newsroom make important strategic and tactical decisions. It is a suite of tools that includes Sophi Automation and Sophi for Paywalls as well as Sophi Analytics, a newsroom decision-support system.

Sophi is an artificial-intelligence system that helps publishers identify and leverage their most valuable content. It has powerful predictive capabilities - using natural language processing, Sophi Dynamic Paywallis a fully dynamic, real-time, personalized paywall engine that analyzes both content and user behaviour to determine when to ask a reader for money or an email address, and when to leave them alone.

As the North American award winner, Sophi is now a contender for the WAN-IFRA World Digital Media Awards, where the winners from North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East compete.

About Sophi.io

Sophi.io) is a suite of AI-powered optimization and prediction tools developed by The Globe and Mail, Canada's foremost news media company, to help content publishers make important strategic and tactical decisions. Sophi solutions range from Sophi Site Automation and Sophi for Paywalls to Sophi Analytics, a decision-support system for content publishers. Sophi is designed to improve the metrics that matter most to any business, such as subscriber retention and acquisition, engagement, recency, frequency and volume.