Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Drills 15.3 Metres at 2.2 g/t Gold and 2.1% Antimony at Sunday Creek in Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from three further drill holes (MDDSC013A-15A) from the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The project is an epizonal-style gold prospect located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and contained within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.
Highlights:
- Diamond drillhole MDDSC015A, the deepest hole drilled to date at the Apollo mine area (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3) intersected (lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre):
- 4.6 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.1% Sb (1.7 g/t AuEQ) from 222 metres; and
- 15.3 metres @ 2.2 g/t Au and 2.1% Sb (4.3 g/t AuEQ) from 231.4 metres
- Including 0.8 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au and 6.8% Sb (7.8 g/t AuEQ) from 232.3 metres
- Including 0.5 metres @ 6.6 g/t Au and 15.3% Sb (21.9 g/t AuEQ) from 238.1 metres
- Including 2.8 metres @ 5.7 g/t Au and 5.5% Sb (11.1 g/t AuEQ) from 241.3 metres
- Including 0.5 metres @ 10.1 g/t Au and 0.7% Sb (10.8 g/t AuEQ) from 245.6 metres
- Diamond drillhole MDDSC013A, the most south-easterly hole at Apollo, intersected (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3):
- 5.3 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb (4.2 g/t AuEQ) from 111.1 metres
- Including 0.6 metres @ 14.4 g/t Au and 9.6% Sb (24.0 g/t AuEQ) from 111.1 metres
- Including 0.6 metres @ 8.4 g/t Au and 0.01% Sb (8.4 g/t AuEQ) from 113.5 metres
- 5.3 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb (4.2 g/t AuEQ) from 111.1 metres
- Eighteen drill holes (MDDSC001-018) for 2,968 metres have been now completed at the Sunday Creek gold project. Drilling continues;
Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "Our Victorian portfolio continues to successfully deliver at Sunday Creek with the deepest hole drilled to date intersecting broad mineralization with multiple impressive higher-grade zones including 15.3 metres @ 2.2 g/t Au and 2.1% Sb (4.3 g/t AuEQ) located 50 metres down-dip from our closest drill hole. We continue to be impressed by the continuity of gold mineralization as we drill to depth, as well as the increasing antimony grades. Drilling continues as we work towards a maiden resource."
MDDSC015A was drilled 50 metres below Mawson's previously reported drill hole MDDSC012 which intersected 36.4 metres @ 2.4 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb, 2.8 g/t AuEQ from 177 metres demonstrating the consistency of mineralization continuing to depth (Figure 2 and 3). MDDSC013 was drilled 50 metres SE of MDDSC015A and supports the interpretation that higher grade mineralization dips steeply to the NW. MDDSC014, drilled beneath the central zone, drilled under the NE plunging enveloping mineralized surface, intersected low-grade mineralization, with a near-surface best result of 1 metre @ 0.6 g/t Au from 8.2 metres. MDDSC013 and MDDSC015 were abandoned at shallow depths due to hole deviation near their collars and redrilled as MDDSC013A and MDDSC015A respectively.
Mawson has now completed eighteen drill holes (MDDSC001-018) for 2,968 metres at the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project. Drilling continues and assays from 15 out of the 18 finalized holes have been released. Geophysical surveys (3D induced polarization and ground magnetics) and detailed LiDAR surveys have been completed. A 2,500-point soil sampling program at Sunday Creek is near completion extending east-northeast from drilling areas to test the 11-kilometre trend of historic epizonal dyke-hosted mineralization within Mawson's tenured areas. The integration of the LiDAR, soil sampling data, rock chips and geophysics is key to the expansion of the project along strike.
At Sunday Creek, historic gold mining occurred between 1880 and 1920 over a greater than 11-kilometre strike length. Drilling during 1990-2000s focused on shallow, previously mined surface workings, covering an area of 100 metres in width, 800 metres length but, only to 80 metres average depth. As such, the entire field remains open along strike and to depth. Apollo was the original deepest shaft to 100 metres in the late 1800s in a series of sheeted stibnite-rich veins, predominately hosted within a zone of felsic dykes and related alteration that broadly controls gold distribution.
Mineralization at Sunday Creek is hosted in late-Silurian to early-Devonian-aged shales and siltstones containing a series of dykes of felsic-intermediate composition. Gold is concentrated mainly in and around the north dipping and EW to NE-SW striking felsic dykes and the halo of associated pre-mineralization dyke-related sericite-pyrite alteration. The mineralization generally lies within brittle multiple sheeted veins and cataclastic zones. Individual NW striking high-grade quartz-stibnite veins at Apollo and Golden Dyke, and cataclastic zones at Gladys were the focus of historical mining at Sunday Creek. These zones have been proven to continue to depth by Mawson. Broader vein-hosted and cataclastic mineralization grading less than 15 g/t gold appears untouched by the historic miners.
Technical and Environmental Background
Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness. Gold-only intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5 g/t gold over a 2.5 metre width except on the edge of calculated intervals where 1 metre @ >2.0 g/t gold was applied. No upper cut-off was applied.
A diamond drill rig from contractor Starwest Pty Ltd was used in the program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm) and oriented with excellent core recoveries averaging close to 100% in both oxidized and fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's core logging facilities in Nagambie, intervals were diamond sawn in half by Mawson personnel. Half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported to On Site Laboratory Services' Bendigo facility which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis use aqua regia digest and ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Gold Equivalent Calculation
It is the opinion of Mawson that all the elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered. The gold equivalent (AuEQ) was calculated based on commodity prices as 21 March 2021. The AuEQ formula is as follows: AuEQ(g/t) = (Aug/t) + (XX * Sb%), where XX = (US$5,600/100) / (US$1,750/31.1035) and the gold price = US$1,750/oz and antimony price = US$5,600/tonne.
Qualified Person
Mr. Michael Hudson (FAusMM), Chairman and CEO for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.
On behalf of the Board,
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, timing and successful completion of drill programs planned at Sunday Creek, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Plan location of the Sunday Creek Project historic mines and location Mawson drilling.
Figure 2: Longitudinal ("Long") Section of the Apollo Mine Area showing Mawson drillholes MDDSC0013 and MDDSC0015A reported here.
Figure 3: Cross Section of the Gladys to Apollo Mine Area showing Mawson drillholes MDDSC0013 and MDDSC0015A reported here, and enveloping surface to mineralization.
Table 1: Collar information from Mawson's drilling at the Sunday Creek Project
Coordinate Reference System GDA94, Zone 55 (EPSG:28355)
Area
Hole_ID
Easting
Northing
Dip
Azimuth
RL (m)
Depth (m)
Date Reported
Central
MDDSC001
331080
5867769
-55.5
283.3
318
67
October 07, 2020
Central
MDDSC002
331085
5867771
-65.6
241.9
318
150.3
October 27, 2020
Rising Sun
MDDSC003
330776
5867892
-65.2
240.2
295
127.7
October 27, 2020
Golden Dyke
MDDSC004
330637
5867822
-44
240.5
321
280
January 05, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC005
331029
5867798
-45.5
89.6
311
160.1
January 05, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC006
331023
5867799
-39.4
237.1
311
99.6
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC007
330985
5867712
-42
70
321.5
150.8
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC008
331044
5867763
-52
253.2
320
99.2
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC009
331013
5867799
-50
260
311
105.9
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC010
331033
5867798
-60
214
310.5
151.3
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC011
331042
5867798
-55
270
310
215.8
March 22, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC012
331172
5867842
-60
252.4
309
262.9
March 22, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC013
331170
5867842
-68
223
309
43.4
Abandoned
Apollo
MDDSC013A
331170
5867842
-68
223
309
270
Here
Apollo
MDDSC014
330985
5867712
-75
41.4
303.7
300
Here
Apollo
MDDSC015
331191.6
5867860
-65
253
306.7
29.8
Abandoned
Apollo
MDDSC015A
331191.6
5867860
-65
253
306.7
423.2
Here
Apollo
MDDSC016
331104.4
5867822
-66
236
308.3
15.74
Abandoned
Apollo
MDDSC016A
331104.4
5867822
-66
236
308.3
252.5
TBA
Apollo
MDDSC017
331196.4
5867856
-72
260
307.6
450
TBA
Golden Dyke
MDDSC018
330548
5867891
-55
195
307.6
300
TBA
Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness.
Table 2: Intersections from Mawson's drilling from the Sunday Creek Project. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre.
Hole_ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width(1) (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEQ g/t
MDDSC001
0.0
15.2
15.2
3.7
0.2
3.9
including
2.0
2.8
0.8
9.4
0.4
9.7
including
6.0
6.2
0.1
15.8
0.1
15.9
including
8.0
8.7
0.7
5.7
0.1
5.8
including
10.0
11.6
1.6
11.3
0.3
11.5
MDDSC001
56.0
56.9
0.9
2.2
0.0
2.2
MDDSC001
64.0
65.4
1.4
0.6
0.1
0.7
MDDSC002
16.0
17.5
1.5
1.2
0.3
1.4
MDDSC002
26.0
26.3
0.3
6.3
0.2
6.4
MDDSC002
39.0
41.0
2.0
1.4
0.0
1.4
MDDSC002
50.0
59.0
9.0
3.2
0.5
3.7
including
54.0
54.3
0.3
82.8
13.8
96.5
MDDSC002
76.0
76.5
0.5
1.0
0.0
1.1
MDDSC002
96.0
96.6
0.6
2.2
0.3
2.5
MDDSC002
109.0
110.1
1.1
21.4
3.3
24.7
MDDSC002
113.0
113.3
0.3
10.6
1.1
11.7
MDDSC002
116.0
130.3
14.3
2.9
0.5
3.3
including
116.0
116.3
0.3
25.6
0.0
25.6
including
117.0
117.4
0.4
18.0
2.8
20.8
including
119.0
119.6
0.5
7.0
7.3
14.3
including
123.0
124.1
1.1
5.2
0.8
6.0
including
128.0
128.2
0.2
7.1
0.0
7.1
MDDSC002
135.0
136.0
1.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC002
143.0
144.0
1.0
1.8
0.0
1.8
MDDSC003
72.0
73.5
1.5
3.6
0.3
3.9
including
72.0
72.9
0.9
5.3
0.5
5.7
MDDSC003
76.0
81.5
5.5
1.6
1.4
3.0
including
79.0
79.6
0.6
5.9
10.0
15.8
MDDSC003
84.0
84.9
0.9
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC003
91.0
92.4
1.3
0.4
0.6
1.0
MDDSC003
116.0
119.1
3.1
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC005
15.0
15.3
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.7
MDDSC005
88.0
92.2
4.2
3.4
0.1
3.5
including
89.0
89.2
0.1
7.1
0.7
7.9
MDDSC005
99.0
99.2
0.2
1.3
0.4
1.6
MDDSC005
107.0
112.7
5.7
0.6
0.6
1.2
including
109.0
109.2
0.2
3.0
11.2
14.1
MDDSC005
120.0
135.7
15.7
2.6
1.0
3.6
including
124.0
124.1
0.1
52.6
7.5
60.0
including
128.0
128.6
0.6
13.0
2.0
15.0
including
131.0
131.4
0.4
8.3
5.1
13.4
including
133.0
134.7
1.7
8.6
4.9
13.5
MDDSC006
29.0
30.0
1.0
2.3
0.0
2.3
MDDSC006
33.0
33.8
0.8
0.9
0.0
0.9
MDDSC006
57.0
57.6
0.6
0.0
4.4
4.4
MDDSC007
76.0
81.8
5.8
2.2
0.4
2.6
MDDSC007
76.0
76.3
0.3
7.8
2.4
10.2
MDDSC007
79.0
79.4
0.4
22.8
3.2
26.0
MDDSC007
85.0
90.4
5.4
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC007
96.0
96.8
0.8
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC008
13.0
14.0
1.0
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC008
26.0
26.9
0.9
1.3
0.0
1.3
MDDSC008
32.0
33.8
1.8
1.2
0.0
1.2
MDDSC008
68.0
68.7
0.7
20.6
5.0
25.6
MDDSC008
95.0
95.2
0.2
8.4
3.9
12.3
MDDSC009
26.0
26.4
0.4
0.8
0.0
0.8
MDDSC009
29.0
30.7
1.7
0.6
0.4
1.0
MDDSC009
51.0
53.0
2.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC009
67.0
68.7
1.7
2.5
0.0
2.5
MDDSC009
84.0
85.0
1.0
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC010
41.0
41.6
0.6
20.6
0.0
20.6
MDDSC010
47.0
48.9
1.9
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC010
59.0
59.5
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC010
70.0
79.0
9.0
4.7
0.1
4.8
including
74.0
76.0
2.0
18.6
0.5
19.1
MDDSC010
82.0
84.3
2.3
0.9
0.0
0.9
MDDSC010
93.0
95.5
2.5
0.9
0.1
1.0
MDDSC010
98.0
101.1
3.1
10.8
1.6
12.4
including
100.0
101.2
1.2
25.7
4.1
29.8
MDDSC010
120.0
121.4
1.4
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC011
55.0
56.0
1.0
0.9
0.0
0.9
MDDSC011
79.0
82.0
3.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
MDDSC011
99.0
101.0
2.0
2.0
0.0
2.0
MDDSC011
184.0
187.8
3.8
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC012
74.0
74.7
0.7
0.9
0.2
1.1
MDDSC012
76.0
78.2
2.2
0.4
0.3
0.7
MDDSC012
141.0
141.6
0.6
0.7
0.1
0.8
MDDSC012
155.0
155.3
0.3
0.2
0.8
1.0
MDDSC012
178.0
180.8
2.8
4.0
0.3
4.3
including
178.0
178.8
0.8
11.4
0.9
12.3
MDDSC012
184.0
189.9
5.9
1.7
0.1
1.8
including
185.0
186.0
1.0
4.3
0.8
5.1
MDDSC012
196.0
200.3
4.3
2.2
0.2
2.4
including
196.0
197.0
1.0
5.9
0.3
6.2
MDDSC012
203.0
213.4
10.4
5.4
1.0
6.4
including
207.0
207.2
0.2
37.3
12.0
49.2
including
209.0
211.2
2.2
15.8
3.3
19.2
MDDSC012
226.0
227.1
1.1
1.4
0.0
1.4
MDDSC013A
111.1
116.3
5.3
3.08
1.13
4.21
including
111.1
111.7
0.6
14.40
9.64
24.00
including
113.5
114.1
0.6
8.39
0.01
8.40
MDDSC013A
125.4
126.4
1.0
0.39
0.00
0.39
MDDSC013A
182.7
183.7
1.0
0.43
0.00
0.43
MDDSC014
8.2
9.2
1.0
0.58
0.00
0.58
MDDSC015A
202.0
204.7
2.7
0.49
0.01
0.50
MDDSC015A
222.0
226.5
4.6
1.62
0.07
1.69
including
222.7
223.3
0.6
5.50
0.34
5.84
MDDSC015A
231.4
246.7
15.3
2.16
2.10
4.25
including
232.3
233.2
0.8
1.11
6.76
7.84
including
238.1
238.6
0.5
6.63
15.30
21.86
including
241.3
244.1
2.8
5.70
5.46
11.14
including
245.6
246.1
0.5
10.10
0.65
10.75
MDDSC015A
259.8
260.6
0.8
0.53
0.01
0.54
Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness.
Table 3: Individual assay data (Au>0.2g/t) from drill holes reported in this press release.
Hole_ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
MDDSC013A
110.1
110.6
0.5
0.26
0.01
MDDSC013A
111.1
111.7
0.6
14.40
9.64
MDDSC013A
111.7
112.1
0.5
1.47
0.14
MDDSC013A
112.1
113.1
1.0
0.28
0.04
MDDSC013A
113.1
113.5
0.4
1.57
0.02
MDDSC013A
113.5
114.1
0.6
8.39
0.01
MDDSC013A
114.1
114.3
0.2
0.33
0.01
MDDSC013A
114.3
115.3
1.0
0.56
0.00
MDDSC013A
115.3
116.3
1.0
0.30
0.05
MDDSC013A
125.4
126.4
1.0
0.39
0.00
MDDSC013A
158.1
158.9
0.8
0.28
0.00
MDDSC013A
182.7
183.7
1.0
0.43
0.00
MDDSC013A
210.2
210.8
0.6
0.24
0.00
MDDSC014
8.2
9.2
1.0
0.58
0.00
MDDSC015A
113.0
114.0
1.0
0.27
0.00
MDDSC015A
123.7
124.2
0.5
0.24
0.01
MDDSC015A
202.0
202.6
0.6
0.67
0.01
MDDSC015A
202.6
203.3
0.8
0.39
0.02
MDDSC015A
203.3
203.9
0.6
0.51
0.02
MDDSC015A
203.9
204.7
0.8
0.44
0.00
MDDSC015A
210.0
210.6
0.6
0.21
0.01
MDDSC015A
222.0
222.7
0.8
0.39
0.01
MDDSC015A
222.7
223.3
0.6
5.50
0.34
MDDSC015A
223.3
223.8
0.5
1.62
0.05
MDDSC015A
223.8
224.5
0.7
3.22
0.11
MDDSC015A
224.5
225.0
0.5
0.61
0.01
MDDSC015A
225.0
225.8
0.8
0.42
0.00
MDDSC015A
225.8
226.5
0.7
0.31
0.00
MDDSC015A
231.4
232.3
0.9
0.81
1.19
MDDSC015A
232.3
233.2
0.8
1.11
6.76
MDDSC015A
233.2
234.2
1.0
1.15
0.08
MDDSC015A
234.2
234.5
0.4
0.33
0.01
MDDSC015A
234.5
235.3
0.8
0.98
0.05
MDDSC015A
235.3
235.8
0.5
0.86
0.30
MDDSC015A
235.8
236.6
0.8
0.61
0.03
MDDSC015A
236.6
237.3
0.7
0.32
0.01
MDDSC015A
237.3
238.1
0.7
0.32
0.01
MDDSC015A
238.1
238.6
0.6
6.63
15.30
MDDSC015A
238.6
239.1
0.5
0.56
0.01
MDDSC015A
239.1
239.5
0.4
0.61
1.95
MDDSC015A
239.5
240.0
0.5
0.39
0.01
MDDSC015A
240.0
240.6
0.6
1.27
0.20
MDDSC015A
240.6
241.3
0.7
0.69
0.11
MDDSC015A
241.3
241.6
0.3
7.85
3.90
MDDSC015A
241.6
242.2
0.7
6.79
12.10
MDDSC015A
242.2
242.8
0.6
2.90
3.23
MDDSC015A
242.8
243.4
0.6
4.83
2.96
MDDSC015A
242.8
243.4
0.6
3.27
2.46
MDDSC015A
243.4
244.1
0.7
4.05
1.76
MDDSC015A
244.1
244.5
0.4
1.47
0.21
MDDSC015A
245.6
246.1
0.5
10.10
0.65
MDDSC015A
246.1
246.7
0.6
0.33
0.00
MDDSC015A
246.7
247.5
0.8
0.26
0.00
MDDSC015A
259.8
260.6
0.8
0.53
0.01
SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654321/Mawson-Drills-153-Metres-at-22-gt-Gold-and-21-Antimony-at-Sunday-Creek-in-Victoria-Australia