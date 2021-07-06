BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 30th June 2021, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £8.0 million (net of £850,000 interim ordinary and preference dividends paid on 24th June, equivalent to 2.4 pence per share fully diluted) and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than23.0 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.