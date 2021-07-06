NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Makes Public Market Debut

Pioneer of Lunar Manufacturing and Premiere Multiplanetary Marketplace Shares Vision to Expand the Future Economy Out of This World

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is pleased to announce its transformative move onto the public market, through its acquisition by NRP Stone, Inc., already listed on the OTC. The closing of this acquisition on June 30th makes investment in Uplift's visionary business initiatives available on a wider scale than ever before.

Uplift CEO and Founder Josh Hanes said, "We have chosen to enter the public markets through an acquisition to accelerate our plans to reach the Moon. This approach allows both small and large investors to participate in our successes from the very beginning. This public listing affords greater access to capital, enhances Uplift's ability to attract additional talent to our management team, and allows the use of our public equity to execute future acquisition strategies." Mr. Hanes continued, "We would like to thank the existing NRPI shareholders and welcome our new shareholders. This acquisition is an important milestone as we continue to grow and build shareholder value."

BUILDING BLOCKS FOR LUNAR CONSTRUCTION

Uplift is pioneering technologies to produce building materials made on, and from, the surface of the moon. The revolutionary project will demonstrate the functionality of lunar regolith, the particles that blanket the moon, as a component in manufacturing and construction. An autonomous rover equipped to collect lunar regolith will be integrated with a processing system that binds this aggregate with our proprietary material to mold a range of shapes for varied future applications. Using Luna-Crete, our high-performance compound in development, Uplift aims to create the first structure ever made on the moon from lunar material.

EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTS DEFINED BY SPACE

In light of the boom in space tourism, and the market's proven desire for space-related products, Uplift has designed the premiere multiplanetary marketplace. The Constellation Vault is an unparalleled platform for commercial promotion and exhibition in low Earth orbit. Uplift is collaborating with the highest-caliber artisans and designers to create one-of-a-kind objects envisioned especially for the inimitable properties of space, as well as providing a marketing platform for the most rare and collected items from our world. The inaugural Capsule Collection is planned to launch into orbital space in 2022. The Constellation Vault will offer patrons the exclusive opportunity to acquire coveted items via private sales and auctions in space, delivered upon return to Earth. Uplift's new platform will later be scaled to supply goods for in-space markets.

INVESTING IN CRYPTOCURRENCY

In the initial phase, Uplift will accept Bitcoin and hold a small percentage of its liquid funds in cryptocurrency. Uplift is reviewing organizational plans to obtain or partner with a cryptocurrency specifically tailored to serve space industries.

THE VIEW FROM SPACE

Uplift's 10-year strategic development plan positions our business at the forefront of in-space commerce, enabling both short-term and long-term profitability. Mr. Hanes stated, "Our objective is to combine existing and next-generation technologies to provide solutions for governmental space agencies, as well as private enterprise, while creating profitability for all stakeholders."

UPLIFT'S SHORT-TERM OBJECTIVES

• Establish the first in-space marketplace accepting cryptocurrency

• Commission and sell fine art for showcase in space and earthly collections

• Engage with luxury brands and designers to create and market unique products

• Advance development of Luna-Crete prototype

• Develop and test prototype for the lunar rover to process Luna-Crete

UPLIFT'S LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES

• Commercialize in-space mining, infrastructure, manufacturing, and production technology

• Further develop, expand, and maintain physical marketplaces in space

• Launch currency for a multiplanetary economy

• Partner with industry leaders in space-ready hardware to build lunar rover for processing Luna-Crete

UPLIFT FOR GOOD

Few endeavors have shown the beauty of life on Earth more than the perspectives gained by space exploration. Uplift Aerospace is dedicated to preserving the planet beneath our feet, even as we reach for the stars. Uplift For Good, our charitable initiative, is dedicated to preserving Earth's resources and connecting the human element with space travel. Uplift's cultural programming includes commissioning visionaries to create groundbreaking new works and products inspired by space. Proceeds from these Uplifting projects will go to support our non-profit partners back on Earth.

UPLIFT AEROSPACE

At the core of Uplift Aerospace is a dynamic fusion of ambitious business strategies and scientific inventions with the passion for discovery and unlimited possibilities that have always driven space exploration. Uplift continues to focus on pioneering advanced technologies to lead the coming multiplanetary economy that will transform humanity's connection with space, while raising awareness and support to ensure the conservation of life on Earth.

