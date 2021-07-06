VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK: VXIT): VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health To Advisory Board.

Srinivasan's medical and advisory experience is expected to play a key role in VirExit's soon-to-launch educational, health and wellness portal.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Kaushik Srinivasan to the Advisory Board. Srinivasan's experience in corporate business, product evaluation, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the VirExit team. Mr. Srinivasan will focus his efforts working with the team on content, product reviews, and our whole health approach. He will assist in populating the SaferPlace Market with curated products focused on wellness, health, and safety.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, VirExit Technologies, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on the wellness, health, and safety verticals for businesses and consumers. This approach is something we all need to be mindful of as we begin our return to work and normalcy in earnest.

"Kaushik Srinivasan brings a wealth of new product opportunities to VirExit and we are thrilled to be working with him," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, VirExit Technologies. "VirExit is a company that understands working with the top professionals within their field. This arms our team with the tools we need to have a greater impact when it comes to wellness, health, and safety."

Kaushik Srinivasan is an accomplished C-Suite Executive, Consultant, Healthcare Attorney, Medical Real Estate Developer, and Entrepreneur with varied experience in the healthcare industry spanning clinical services, outpatient and ancillary care, medical devices, health law, and commercial real estate.

Throughout his executive career, Kaushik has held leadership positions with increasing responsibility in a variety of healthcare roles. As a CEO in training at Community Health Systems and Quorum Health, he oversaw the operations and growth of several clinical and ancillary departments, introduced new service lines, led the construction of outpatient clinics, and identified opportunities to innovate by partnering with third-party vendors.

As the CEO of Radiant Health, he has led due diligence analyses and business plan developments for Fortune 500 companies, medical schools, and high profile universities. In addition, he has provided legal and business consulting to various clients pertaining to mergers & acquisitions, medical device commercialization, contract negotiations, financial valuations, and regulatory approval.

Kaushik obtained a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. He also received a BS in Healthcare Management and Finance, and a BA in Philosophy, Neuroscience, and Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis.

"VirExit offers my team and I an opportunity to impact the way organizations and employees work," said Kaushik Srinivasan. "VirExit's solutions are game changers, especially at a time when it is becoming increasingly more difficult to find employees. Advancing wellness and offering new modalities to help both employees and employers has always been my passion and VirExit enables me to add my experience to a team - and a family of products - that is already poised for excellence."

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are currently evaluating a variety of additional products and educational materials which will be onboarded regularly to both the site and the market. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com .

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

