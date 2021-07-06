Partnership brings AI and embedded technologies to the heart of life sciences and diagnostic instrumentation

Volpi, a world leader in optoelectronics with operations in the U.S. and Switzerland, has partnered with Netherlands-based TOPIC Embedded Systems, a leader in embedded intelligence, to expand its portfolio of optoelectronic measurementsolutions and further advance its digital initiatives. The partnership enables Volpi to accelerate development of optical modules with embedded artificial intelligence, helping to improve patient lives, optimize instrument performance, and drive innovative new revenue-generating business models for customers. Volpi is the first and only optical module design, development, and manufacturing firm to offer optical modules with embedded intelligence, connectivity and cloud computing.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with TOPIC. Not only will TOPIC help us accelerate our digital strategy, we share the same core entrepreneurial values which is key to both firms' growth," said Max Kunz, CEO of Sales and Strategy, Volpi. "This partnership will advance both companies to the next level and will bring great value to our clients in the life sciences and diagnostics market space."

Leveraging TOPIC's software, embedded intelligence will be built into Volpi optical measurement modules to help increase productivity of instruments through predictive maintenance and remote monitoring capabilities. It will also track and deliver insights faster, reduce hardware costs and generate new revenue and business model opportunities for instrument manufacturers.

"TOPIC is proud to partner with Volpi and support the advancement of Volpi's digital initiatives," said Rieny Rijnen, CEO and founder, TOPIC. "By combining our hardware and software development expertise with Volpi's optoelectronic measurement solutions, we can help generate added value for their customers."

Product development is already underway and Volpi and TOPIC are actively collaborating on client engagements. Volpi will debut its intelligence-embedded optical measurement modules at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo in Atlanta in September 2021.

About Volpi: Volpi improves patients' lives through light-created insights. Volpi helps healthcare professionals make more informed treatment decisions by delivering innovative optoelectronic solutions that enhance the performance of the diagnostic instruments used to research and diagnose disease. With offices in the U.S. and Switzerland, and clients around the globe, Volpi works with the world's best-known and most respected life sciences and diagnostics instrument manufacturers. For more information, visit volpi-group.com.

About TOPIC: For 25 years, TOPIC Embedded Systems has provided customers worldwide with consultancy and development services, standard products and healthcare solutions in different application domains. TOPIC's expertise covers software design, board development, FPGA design, mathematical modeling and AI algorithm development. TOPIC supports its customers with innovative solutions in the embedded domain and on PC platforms and cloud-based infrastructures. Projects executed by TOPIC follow development processes covering specification, design, testing, integration and configuration management according to TOPIC's ISO13485 certified quality management system. With an ambition for innovation, sustainable relationships and growth TOPIC wants to make the world a little better, healthier and smarter every day. For more information, visit topic.nl.

