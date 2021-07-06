Newmark Group's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, August 6, 2021

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details regarding its second quarter 2021 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Newmark plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

http://www.nmrk.com/home/media-center/press-releases.aspx (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) WHAT: Second Quarter 2021 financial results conference call WHEN: Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.nmrk.com HOW: A list of minimum system requirements can be found here:

https://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating directly to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157560/e98f3767d8. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.

Live Conference Call Details

Date - Start Time: 8/6/2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-336-7150 Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657 International: 1-412-902-4250 Passcode Participants will receive a passcode once the have registered

for the call via https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157560/e98f3767d8

Replay

Expected Available From - To: 8/6/2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET - 8/20/2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode 1015-7560

Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Our comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. In 2020, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $1.9 billion. Newmark, together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned licensees, operates globally from approximately 490 offices with 19,300 professionals. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

