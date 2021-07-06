LIDDS AB: LIDDS - subscription of warrants

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting held on May 17, 2021, resolved to establish a warrants-based incentive programme 2021/2024 for the CEO and other key-persons in the company, by an issue of a maximum of 250,000 warrants. A total of 146.000 warrants have been subscribed by the CEO and key-persons in LIDDS. The board has resolved to retain the remaining 104.000 warrants and offer these to future key-employees.

