06.07.2021
LIDDS AB: LIDDS - subscription of warrants

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting held on May 17, 2021, resolved to establish a warrants-based incentive programme 2021/2024 for the CEO and other key-persons in the company, by an issue of a maximum of 250,000 warrants. A total of 146.000 warrants have been subscribed by the CEO and key-persons in LIDDS. The board has resolved to retain the remaining 104.000 warrants and offer these to future key-employees.

For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46, +46.



