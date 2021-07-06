Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), (FSE: YS6P) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that Mr. Jakson Inwentash has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Mr. Inwentash is a Director and the VP Investments at ThreeD Capital Inc., where he manages and leads the trading of cryptocurrencies and focuses on identifying, researching, and meeting with early-stage companies in various disruptive industries to invest into. Previously, he worked in investment banking for Gravitas Securities Inc. Mr. Inwentash has also worked for the Bank of Montreal in several departments within the bank's Wealth Management business; including ETF Products, Fundamental Equities, Private Banking, and InvestorLine. Mr. Inwentash also has a BBA from the University of Miami with a Major in Finance. Mr. Inwentash also holds a CFA designation.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "We appointed Jakson as he brings the skills, drive and intelligence to contribute to the Corporation's success on behalf of the shareholders. Jakson has many years of experience with public companies in a wide variety of industries including the Cryptocurrency/Blockchain space and we are excited to have him join our board."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information, please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

