Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTC Pink: VGGIF) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces that on Monday June 28th the Company submitted its application to have its common stock quoted on the OTCQB® market maintained by OTC Markets, Inc. On July 1st, the Company received notice that its market maker in the U.S. had received clearance from FINRA to initiate a quotation, and thus its common stock is now quoted on the OTCPink market maintained by OTC Markets, Inc. as "VGGIF". The Company will provide an update on its DTC eligibility and the outcome of its OTCQB® application as available.

In other news the Company issued 10,000 Employee Stock Options ("Options") to Maria Hussaini the Company's CFO and Marion Mcgrath the Company's corporate secretary, respectively. The price of the Options are $1.10 and was based on the close of trading on July 5th.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food, is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and in the summer will be expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

