Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a distribution agreement with Piera Systems Inc. ("Piera") to market, sell and distribute its Canaree family of indoor air quality ("IAQ") monitoring products in Canada and United States. The Piera IAQ monitoring products use Intelligent Particle Sensors ("IPS") along with algorithms and artificial intelligence to identify a range of particulate matter ("PM") from Indoor Sources from 10 microns down to 0.1 microns.

Chris Hazelton, President & CEO of Universal PropTech Inc. commented, "Universal PropTech is offering the ability for customers to monitor and identify sources of air pollution including viruses for a post-pandemic environment." Mr. Hazelton further stated, "As industry grapples with new air quality standards going forward, we'll be leading the way with indoor air quality monitoring at less than 1-micron levels."

"Our ability to identify sources of indoor air pollution is a big differentiator compared to other indoor air quality monitoring solutions. The partnership with Universal PropTech allows us to directly connect our data with managing Building Automation Systems to sustain a positive air quality index for spaces," stated Vin Ratford, Chief Executive Officer, Piera Systems Inc.

In connection with the non-exclusive distribution agreement with Piera, the Company will distribute Canaree IAQ monitoring systems that detect temperature, air pressure, humidity, carbon dioxide, Volatile Organic Compounds ("VOCs") and PM 0.1 to PM 10. Canaree devices are low-cost units designed to work under normal operation for up to eight years and are included as a part of its Piera's SenseiAQ software to integrate data into building automation systems. The Canaree device has been tested and certified for PM <1.0, <2.5 and < 10.0 by the KETI (Korean Electronics Technology Institute). To-date, it is the only sensor to pass these tests for PM <1.

The Company has purchased a number of units and will be integrating the data from the Canaree IAQ units through the Company's building automation systems, adding another layer of oversight in addition to comfort management and energy efficiency objectives. The Company has identified a number of customers to pilot units including a multi-rink arena complex, a car dealership showroom and a commercial office client.

According to US Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA"), indoor air pollution is ranked as one of top 5 environmental risks to public health and there have been numerous studies linking Indoor Air Quality to illness [i]. According to World Health Organization 91 % of the world's population are living where air quality exceeds WHO guidelines of 10 ug/m3 (mass concentration) [ii].

The Company's IAQ products and ongoing service offering provides facility users and stakeholders greater visibility into their Air Quality Index, as determined by the EPA. Universal PropTech strives to offer a one-stop-shop for customers to allow them to identify air quality issues in a timely manner, resolve them with air purification equipment and mechanical services, and provide visibility to their stakeholders.

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Market

According to Techsci Research, global indoor air quality monitor market was estimated at approximately USD 3.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of over 8% from 2021 to 2025. The global indoor air quality monitor market is driven by the growing awareness among the population pertaining to different environmental issues and associated health hazards. Additionally, growing popularity of green buildings and increasing need to attain sustainability is expected to increase the demand for air quality monitors thereby driving the market growth through 2025.

About Piera Systems Inc.

Piera Systems Inc. mission is to make Air Quality Measurement as accurate, simple, inexpensive and pervasive as Temperature, enabling a major improvement in the health of all humans. Piera has developed a family of 'Intelligent Particle Sensors' utilizing a breakthrough custom processor to detect Particulate Matter (PM), a major component of Air Pollution. Unlike existing low-cost PM sensors, IPS has superior accuracy over a wider range, including Ultra-Fine Particles <1.0 microns, and reports particle size and count in real-time at low power. IPS is the first Software Defined PM Sensor with up to 7 particle sizes allowing its use in many applications. IPS data is analyzed using Algorithms and Machine Learning/AI to identify and classify sources such as vape, cigarette smoke, cooking, etc. IPS is used in Piera's own Canaree family of Air Quality Monitors. IPS and Canaree will answer the question, What's in your Air?

Headquartered in Toronto, more information on Piera Systems air quality solutions can be found at https://www.pierasystems.com.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

