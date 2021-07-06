Nanoco has signed a development agreement for a project with a very significant Asian chemical company. The potential incremental revenues arising from this project during the period covered by our forecast are relatively modest, so we leave our estimates unchanged. However, the announcement is important because it demonstrates that interest in the use of Nanoco's quantum dots for infrared-sensing applications continues to grow and that Nanoco is expanding its customer base.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
