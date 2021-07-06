DJ Results of PJSC NCSP's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Results of PJSC NCSP's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 06-Jul-2021 / 15:30 MSK

Results of PJSC NCSP's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders July 6, 2021 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) announces the decisions made at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 31, 2021 in absentia, the following decisions were made on the agenda issues: Approval of the Company's annual report: To approve the Company's Annual Report for 2020 (available on the corporate website http://www.nmtp.info/ncsp/ corporate_information/annual_reports/) Approval of the Company's annual accounting (financial) statements: To approve the Company's Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements for 2020. Approval of the Company's profit distribution for 2020: To distribute the net profit received in 2020 in the amount of RUB 2,327,734,516 (two billion three hundred twenty-seven million seven hundred thirty-four thousand five hundred sixteen) and 65 kopecks as follows: - to direct the net profit of RUB 1,155,588,924 (one billion one hundred fifty-five million five hundred eighty-eight thousand nine hundred twenty-four) and 00 kopecks for the payment of dividends; - to direct the net profit of RUB 1,172,145,592 (one billion one hundred seventy-two million one hundred forty-five thousand five hundred ninety-two) and 65 kopecks for the payment of the Company's loans. On the amount of dividends, term and form of their payment based on the results of work for 2020 and the establishment of date on which the persons entitled to receive dividends are determined: 1. To pay dividends based on the Company's performance in 2020 in cash in the amount of RUB 1,155,588,924 (one billion one hundred fifty-five million five hundred eighty-eight thousand nine hundred twenty-four) and 00 kopecks. 2. To determine the amount of dividend per share as RUB 0.06. 3. To set the record date as July 12, 2021. 4. To pay dividends to the nominee holder and the trustee who is a professional participant in the securities market, registered in the shareholder register, no later than 10 working days, and to other persons registered in the shareholder register no later than 25 working days from the record date. On payment of remuneration to Board members who are non-civil servants in an amount established by the Company's internal documents: To pay remuneration to Board members who are non-civil servants in accordance with the Regulations on Remuneration and Reimbursement Paid to Board Members of the Public Joint Stock Company Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, approved on December 25, 2017 by the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC NCSP. On payment of remuneration to members of the Revision Commission who are non-civil servants in the amount established by the Company's internal documents: On payment of remuneration to members of the Revision Commission who are non-civil servants in the amount established by the Company's internal documents. Election of the Company's Board of Directors: To elect the following persons: - Mikhail Popov; - Sergey Kireev; - Maksim Grishanin; - Rashid Sharipov; - Vyacheslav Skvortsov; - Sergey Andronov. By order of the Government of the Russian Federation dated March 11, 2021, Aleksandr Poshivay was appointed to the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP, in respect of which the special right for participation of the Russian Federation in its management ("golden share") is exercised. Election of the Company's Revision Commission: To elect the following persons: - Viktor Borodaenko; - Natalya Shepel; - Sergey Serdyuk; - Andrey Kuzmin. By order of the Government of the Russian Federation dated August 2, 2019, Zakhary Dzhioev was appointed to the Audit Commission of PJSC NCSP, in respect of which the special right for participation of the Russian Federation in its management ("golden share") is exercised. Approval of the Company's auditor: To audit the financial and economic activities of the Company for 2021, approve PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit JSC as the auditor. Note on the material fact-On Holding the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Issuer and on Resolutions Made-is available on the PJSC NCSP official website at: http://www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/info_disclosure/basic_fact/ NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own LLC NMT on a parity basis. Note on the material fact-On Holding the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Issuer and on Resolutions Made-is available on the PJSC NCSP official website at: http://www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/info_disclosure/basic_fact/ NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own LLC NMT on a parity basis.

