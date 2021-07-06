Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Liviana CBD Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil E-Commerce Now Open for Business

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update regarding its LivianaTM brand focused on creating premium CBD olive oils:

LivianaTM is delighted to announce the opening of its e-commerce website. The website allows for easy and seamless online purchases of the exceptional LivianaTM CBD-Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oils. The website has been optimized for mobile and desktop browsing and has integrated; simple-to-use payment gateways specifically designed for the South African market. It also features a review, recipe, blog and newsletter signup functionality and aims to educate consumers about the benefits of adding CBD to their daily routine in a delicious and effortless way.

Furthermore, the website will have a dedicated CRM (Customer Relationship Manager) application built in with live order tracking and after sales support for its customers. Using state of the art web functionality software, LivianaTM aims to be the leading ecommerce olive oil merchant in South Africa.

"We are very excited about the new LivianaTM website and brand going forward. Having our ecommerce website allows us to be in direct contact with our customers. This will help us to get to know them personally in order to serve them better and capture valuable lifetime customer equity. The new site opens many doors for the brand on a B2B level too, it offers indirect guidance to our online resellers, retailers and various stakeholders through means of direct contact, advice and support. The LivianaTM website will be propelled by the brand's integrated marketing mix through traditional and social media to drive traffic and conversions." concluded CEO, Jeff Robinson.

About LivianaTM

Liviana Extra Virgin CBD Olive Oil products are 100% natural and proudly South African. Our organic olives are delicately handpicked in small batches from a grove nestled in a beautiful valley on the slopes of the Stellenbosch Mountains, Western Cape. Each assemblage is carefully processed with a unique cold extraction method and gently infused with just the right amount of the purest organic premium CBD from the USA. Olives are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and vitamins A, D, K & E. There is evidence that regular consumption of olive oil is beneficial against cancer, reduces one's risk of coronary heart disease, and stimulates bone growth through improved calcium absorption. With LivianaTM, we aim to bring the many health benefits of olives and CBD to the world.

Website: https://liviana.co.za/

E-mail:info@liviana.co.za

Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/liviana.oliveoil/

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/liviana.oliveoil

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Liviana brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink: WUHN)

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail:info@m2bio.co

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/m2bio

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/m2bio

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654341/Liviana-CBD-Infused-Extra-Virgin-Olive-Oil-E-Commerce-Now-Open-for-Business