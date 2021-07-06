In August 2019, Raiffeisen Bank International AG ("RBI") commenced legal proceedings before the Grand Court in the Cayman Islands, against Scully Royalty Ltd ("Scully") and other parties, including subsidiaries in the Scully group (cause number FSD 162 of 2019 (RJP)).

In September 2019, RBI obtained an injunction from the Grand Court in the Cayman Islands against Scully to prevent dissipation of Scully's assets pending a trial. In January 2020, the Grand Court dismissed Scully's application seeking to set aside the injunction, and granted further orders against a number of Scully's subsidiaries. Scully has appealed that decision, and the hearing of its appeal is expected to take place in September 2021.

Under the terms of the Injunction, which remains in force until trial or further order of the Grand Court, Scully is prevented from disposing of or dealing with certain assets, other than on express notice to RBI. These include the shares and assets of various subsidiary companies that make up the Scully group's Mining, Industrial and Merchant Banking segments.

RBI remains convinced of the merits of its claims against Scully and will continue to defend its rights.

