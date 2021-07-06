Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, today announced its win at The Europas 2021 officially making it the hottest deeptech startup at this year's awards.

Now in its twelfth year, The Europas is the premier awards for Europe's hottest tech startups. Its mission is to spotlight the startups that address relevant, urgent, large-scale, global issues that face us all in the 21st century. It has identified some of Europe's most ambitious and successful startups, including Spotify, Transferwise, Soundcloud, Deliveroo and Babylon Health.

The Deeptech category celebrated new infrastructure players that are crucial for the delivery of applications including security, IoT and AI. Finalists included crate.io, Crypto Quantique, Didimo, Spread, VividQ and Sunlight.io. Sunlight took home the trophy for this category for its NexVisor product which makes deploying and managing applications, from edge to cloud, simple.

Sunlight founder and CEO, Julian Chesterfield said, "We were honoured to be up against such a strong field of deeptech companies. We feel that our work building the next frontier of technology infrastructure is essential making it easy for companies to deploy edge applications in the same way they do cloud applications today. This is a wonderful boost of encouragement that we are doing the right thing and building something great!"

"Congratulations to Sunlight.io. Their infrastructure platform has the potential to be as ubiquitous at the edge as VMware has been in the core data center," said Ekaterina Almasque, General Partner at OpenOcean VC, a judge at this year's awards. "Sunlight truly deserves to be named the hottest deeptech startup in Europe. Another confirmation that Europe can produce truly disruptive technology players for the global data economy. Kudos to Mike Butcher and TechCrunch for celebrating pioneering ventures in such a thoughtful way."

This year, due to Covid-19, the awards took place virtually. Finalists joined via Zoom, giving winners an opportunity to say a few words of thanks for receiving an award. The ceremony kicked off with an interview between TechCrunch Editor and The Europa's founder, Mike Butcher MBE and Business Insider's Shona Ghosh, Tech.eu's Robin Wauters, Bloomberg's Alex Webb and Sifted.eu's Michael Stothard. They discussed the year's biggest tech stories, the trends that they're following, and what they think are the biggest emerging stories out of the sector.

About Sunlight

Sunlight makes performance possible anywhere from the cloud to the edge. Sunlight's HCI stack makes applications like AI, Big Data, Analytics and Rendering run 3x faster compared to legacy virtualization, and because Sunlight has a tiny footprint it's perfect for the edge. Enterprises and MSPs use Sunlight to cut the costs of delivering high performance IT by 70%. Find out more at Sunlight.io.

