HyperloopTT and HHLA Reveal HyperPort

HyperPort expected to be a critical piece of the global logistics industry estimated to grow to $12 trillion by 2023

Virtual Reality demonstrator and next steps to be revealed at ITS Congress in Hamburg in October

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) revealed HyperPort, a sustainable high-speed cargo and freight solution capable of increasing capacity and efficiency while decreasing pollution and congestion at ports worldwide. Developed in partnership with terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG ( HHLA) , the system will now go into certification design review. The next step for HyperPort will be a VR demonstrator to be exclusively presented at ITS World Congress, the largest mobility exhibition in the world, which takes place in Hamburg from 11 to 15 October 2021.

Engineered to current industry standards, the HyperPort system is a plug-n-play solution for port operators capable of transporting containerized cargo hundreds of kilometers in minutes. The system can move 2,800 containers a day in an enclosed operating environment that eliminates at-grade crossings to increase reliability, efficiency and worker safety. HyperPort capsules can sustainably transport two 20-foot standard or high cube containers or one 40- or 45-foot container at airplane speeds.

The HyperPort freight capsule, designed by the award-winning firm Mormedi , is highlighted in the newly released video which provides a world's first look at the transformative potential of a new form of balanced logistics. The pre-commercialization ready technology, developed in collaboration with HHLA and engineering-firm CT Ingenieros , represents over 20,000 detailed engineering hours including conception, analytical models, calculations, trade-off studies, 3D models, overall design optimizations and integrations. HyperPort capsule, infrastructure and system components are undergoing optimization in preparation for commercial deployment.

"Using the same underlying technology as our passenger systems, the HyperPort can future-proof supply chains while returning valuable seaside real estate back to surrounding communities," said Andres De Leon, CEO of HyperloopTT. "Our work with world-leading firms to move this technology forward is a significant revenue opportunity for port operators all around the world."

"At HHLA, we know that to prepare for the future you must innovate," said Gerlinde John, Project Manager HyperPort at HHLA. "The hyperloop technology is suitable for taking the transport of goods to a new level. With the HyperPortTM concept, we are developing an alternative solution to existing transport systems for the goods transport of the future for a fast-growing global market."

About HHLA

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a leading European port and transport logistics company. With a tight network of container terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste, excellent hinterland connections and well-connected intermodal hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, HHLA represents a logistics and digital hub along the transport flows of the future. Its business model is based on innovative technologies and is committed to sustainability.

About HyperloopTT

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently, and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced collaborative business model, HyperloopTT is creating the first new form of transportation in over a century.

HyperloopTT's European Research and Development Center in Toulouse, France, the aerospace capital of Europe, is home to the world's first and only full-scale test system. In 2019, HyperloopTT released the first comprehensive feasibility study analyzing a hyperloop system, which found that the system is economically and technically feasible and will generate a profit without requiring government subsidies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team of more than 800 engineers, creatives, and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 50 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in North and South America, the Middle East, and Europe.

HyperoopTT is a proud signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, reflecting the company's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

