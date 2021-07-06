Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
WKN: A3CS32 ISIN: DK0061540341 Ticker-Symbol: 3LUA 
Tradegate
06.07.21
11:50 Uhr
5,920 Euro
-0,030
-0,50 %
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to an overallotment exercise

The share capital of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 7 July 2021
in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061540341           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Green Hydrogen Systems      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 77,861,929 shares (DKK 77,861,929)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        4,125,000 shares (DKK 4,125,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  81,986,929 shares (DKK 81,986,929)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 40              
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GREENH              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     227439              
---------------------------------------------------------







_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel.
+45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1005184
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
