Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to an overallotment exercise

The share capital of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 7 July 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061540341 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Green Hydrogen Systems --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 77,861,929 shares (DKK 77,861,929) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,125,000 shares (DKK 4,125,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 81,986,929 shares (DKK 81,986,929) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 40 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENH --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227439 --------------------------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1005184