Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Date:6 July 2021

Directorate Change

As noted in the Annual Report for the year ended 5 April 2021, Alastair Laing retired from the Board with effect from the close of the Annual General Meeting held today, 6 July 2021.

