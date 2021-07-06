Anzeige
06.07.2021 | 15:33
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 6

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:6 July 2021

Directorate Change

As noted in the Annual Report for the year ended 5 April 2021, Alastair Laing retired from the Board with effect from the close of the Annual General Meeting held today, 6 July 2021.

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

