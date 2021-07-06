Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, July 6
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:6 July 2021
Directorate Change
As noted in the Annual Report for the year ended 5 April 2021, Alastair Laing retired from the Board with effect from the close of the Annual General Meeting held today, 6 July 2021.
Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
