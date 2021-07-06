Unitum Coin ltd: Fueled DeFi Coin Unitum to Take on Fraudulent Ticketing

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / A new community-Fueled DeFi token, Unitum ($UTM) has just launched on trading platforms PancakeSwap and XT.COM, and is setting the wheels in motion to end ticketing fraud - for good. The new coin boasts both inflation-proof algorithms and a self-generating income for holders, a new step towards security for those interested in cryptocurrency.

Contract Address: 0x8e80c4aa22cab0b9fc04f7b818aa85cea737460f

Total Supply: 500,000,000,000,000

Tokenomics: 8% taxation per transaction - 4% to liquidity pool, 4% to holders

Unitum is one of many coins that operates on the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, which means that the community itself and not a centralized banking institution oversees the market. Unlike many other coins, Unitum protects its users against inflation and market-movers through advanced algorithms and strategies that contribute to an increase in value while removing the fear of a volatile market.

'Every holder contributes to Unitum's success as well as their own,' says Unitum Coin founder and CEO, Jalal Harake.

The people behind Unitum Coin want them to 'Live Better, Do More,' and it doesn't stop at yield-generating cryptocurrencies.

Tickets and NFTs

Unitum Coin has initiated conversations with organizations such as FIFA, NBA, EUFA, Ticketmaster, Virgin, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and British Airways to discuss ending ticket fraud together.

The idea and value behind non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are that they attribute a digital asset, like a jpeg file or image, to a singular owner.

If tickets were to be produced as NFTs, the benefits for both hosting organizations and ticket buyers could turn the issue of fraudulent ticketing on its head. NFT transactions have benefits that physical and online ticket sales fail to provide.

Benefits include the ability to prove where the ticket came from and who actually owns it at any point in time, facts typically not available after the initial ticket purchase. NFTs can also be programmable to allow or disallow future transfers, as well as to include rules for reselling and royalty fees. This allows for organizations and purchasers to feel confident in sales that are protected against false copying and ticket touters.

Unitum is leading the way to ending ticket fraud for good with its planned NFT exchange launch later this year in Q4. Soon, tickets for events from basketball games to flights can be protected against scamming and fraud as NFT purchases.

Unitum's Community and Other Benefits

Unitum Coin cares about its community and is continuously rewarding its members. Community giveaway contests are fuelled through easy-to-do activities like content sharing and spreading the word about the unitumcoin lifestyle.

As of June 28, Unitum's value has increased over 8,000% (80X) due to its active community only a few days after launching on PancakeSwap. This means that an initial launch purchase of $100 of UTM is now worth $8,000.

Holders of Unitum receive a self-generating income just for participating. Each transaction of Unitum is taxed at 8%, where 4% is given to the community's liquidity pool, and 4% is rewarded back to all holders. The liquidity pool allows for the deflation of Unitum's total supply and in turn fuels an increase in price.

Unitum Coin also employs protections and fair policies for its community, such as ensuring the coin isn't managed by singular majority holders or whales. Coupled with developers' advanced weekly burn strategy, means that Unitum is uniquely protected from inflation and volatility typically common in the cryptocurrency industry.

People can 'Live Better and Do More' by purchasing Unitum through either PancakeSwap or XT.COM. A detailed video guide on how to buy Unitum (UTM) is also available on the Unitum official website.

