DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 06-Jul-2021 / 14:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Dalata Hotel Group plc LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Date: 06 July 2021 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: Save as You Earn Scheme Period of return: From: 1 Jan To: 30 June 2021 2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 176,900 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last - return (if any increase has been applied for): 39,291 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 137,609 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 1 Jan To: 30 June 2021 2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 10,621 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 90,000 return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 93,172 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,449 Name of contact: Aoife Boland Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: BLR TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 115658 EQS News ID: 1215844 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215844&application_name=news

