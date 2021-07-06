Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.07.2021
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
06.07.21
08:04 Uhr
3,915 Euro
+0,010
+0,26 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
06.07.2021 | 16:22
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
06-Jul-2021 / 14:50 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
 
Date: 06 July 2021 
 
Name of applicant:                                        Dalata Hotel Group 
                                                 plc 
Name of scheme:                                          Save as You Earn 
                                                 Scheme 
Period of return:                             From:         1 Jan  To: 30 June 
                                                 2021    2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:              176,900 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last   - 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                                 39,291 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 
 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:            137,609 
Name of applicant:                                         Dalata Hotel Group 
                                                  plc 
Name of scheme:                                          2017 Long Term 
                                                  Incentive Plan 
Period of return:                              From:         1 Jan  To: 30 June 
                                                  2021    2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:               10,621 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last    90,000 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):     93,172 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:             7,449 
Name of contact:       Aoife Boland 
Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  115658 
EQS News ID:  1215844 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215844&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
