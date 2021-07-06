Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Klövern AB uppdateras / The observation status for Klövern AB is updated (143/21)

Den 29 mars 2021 gavs aktierna i Klövern AB ("Klövern" eller "Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Corem Property Group AB ("Corem") till aktieägarna i Klövern AB. Den 24 juni 2021 offentliggjorde Corem ett pressmeddelande med information om att Corem uppnått kontroll över 95 procent av aktierna i Klövern. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Corem avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Klövern samt avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Samma dag offentliggjorde Klövern ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget, på begäran av Corem, beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har nu mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för stamaktierna av serie A (KLOV A, ISIN-kod SE0006593901, orderboks-ID 19459), stamaktierna av serie B (KLOV B, ISIN-kod SE0006593919, orderboks-ID 104594) och preferensaktierna (KLOV PREF, ISIN-kod SE0006593927, orderboks-ID 86345) i Klövern AB. On March 29, 2021, the shares in Klövern AB ("Klövern" or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Corem Property Group AB ("Corem") to the shareholders in the Company. On June 24, 2021, Corem issued a press release with information that Corem had achieved control of 95 percent of the shares in Klövern. The press release also stated that Corem intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in Klövern, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On that same day, Klövern issued a press release with information that the Company, at the request of Corem, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have them removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the ordinary shares of class A (KLOV A, ISIN code SE0006593901, order book ID 19459), the ordinary shares of class B (KLOV B, ISIN code SE0006593919, order book ID 104594) and the preference shares (KLOV PREF, ISIN code SE0006593927, order book ID 86345) in Klövern AB. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB