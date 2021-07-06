Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
Frankfurt
06.07.21
09:10 Uhr
1,650 Euro
+0,030
+1,85 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLOEVERN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLOEVERN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6481,66416:41
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2021 | 16:41
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Klövern AB uppdateras / The observation status for Klövern AB is updated (143/21)

Den 29 mars 2021 gavs aktierna i Klövern AB ("Klövern" eller "Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Corem Property Group AB ("Corem") till aktieägarna i Klövern AB. 

Den 24 juni 2021 offentliggjorde Corem ett pressmeddelande med information om
att Corem uppnått kontroll över 95 procent av aktierna i Klövern. Av
pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Corem avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av
resterande aktier i Klövern samt avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Samma dag offentliggjorde Klövern ett pressmeddelande med information om att
Bolaget, på begäran av Corem, beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier
från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har nu mottagit en sådan
avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella
instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för stamaktierna av serie A (KLOV A, ISIN-kod
SE0006593901, orderboks-ID 19459), stamaktierna av serie B (KLOV B, ISIN-kod
SE0006593919, orderboks-ID 104594) och preferensaktierna (KLOV PREF, ISIN-kod
SE0006593927, orderboks-ID 86345) i Klövern AB. 



On March 29, 2021, the shares in Klövern AB ("Klövern" or the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Corem
Property Group AB ("Corem") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On June 24, 2021, Corem issued a press release with information that Corem had
achieved control of 95 percent of the shares in Klövern. The press release also
stated that Corem intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to
acquire the remaining shares in Klövern, and to seek a delisting of the
Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On that same day, Klövern issued a press release with information that the
Company, at the request of Corem, had decided to apply for delisting of its
shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an
application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have them removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the ordinary shares of class A (KLOV A, ISIN code
SE0006593901, order book ID 19459), the ordinary shares of class B (KLOV B,
ISIN code SE0006593919, order book ID 104594) and the preference shares (KLOV
PREF, ISIN code SE0006593927, order book ID 86345) in Klövern AB. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
KLOEVERN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.