Observation status is removed on bonds issued by HF-Fund (ÍL-Sjóður) with reference to an announcement from the Issuer, dated June, 30 2021. The Issuer's bonds received an observation status because the issuer did not publish the financial statement for 2019, and then 2020 within the timeframe of the rules. The observation status is based upon article 6.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf.