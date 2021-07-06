DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Press release Paris, July 6th, 2021 Half-year liquidity contract statement for kaufman & broad SA In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on June 30th, 2021, the liquidity account held the following assets: - Securities: 0 - Cash: EUR1,522,709.00 Reminding liquidity contract on December 31st, 2020, the liquidity account held the following assets: - Securities: 0 - Cash: EUR1,526,485.00 This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF Official Line DOC-2016-14. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement

