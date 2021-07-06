Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Caviar Gold is the World's Strongest Cannabis Brand, set above the rest because of the unique process used to infuse their products. Known for being the only true infused cannabis manufacturer in the country, Caviar Gold utilizes a top-secret proprietary patented infusion method. Caviar Gold is the original infused cannabis - often imitated, never duplicated; any other brand claiming to be "infused" on the market just cannot compare. This year, they partnered with Ice Cube to bring their customers and his fans the cannabis products they've been waiting for.

Good Day and Fryday Kush are strains specially curated by Ice Cube and formulated by Cavi Mike of Caviar Gold. Sativa-dominant hybrid Good Day Kush promotes creativity and euphoria, while Indica dominant Fryday Kush helps with relaxation and stress relief. These featured strains are available in eighths and pre-rolls.

Herbarium launched the Caviar Gold x Ice Cube collaborative line in April of 2021, garnering immediate success. Good Day and FryDay Kush sold out so quickly, Herbarium has brought both strains back for the summer!

Caviar Gold, Cavi Cones, Cavi Moonrocks, Cavi Tea, Cavi Cream (a massage topical), Cavi Tincture (1000mg, Strawberry), THCA Diamonds, Vape Carts, and the exclusive Jay & Silent Bob celebrity strains are proven strong sellers at over 600 stores nationwide. The Fryday and Good Day pre-rolls are now available at a retail price of $21.88 +tax; eighths go for $64.97 +tax! Stop by Herbarium while supplies last!

About Herbarium LA Cannabis Dispensary

Herbarium is a California-based cannabis brand, with vertically integrated shops, committed to educate people about cannabis and its benefits, advocate for the decriminalization of cannabis, and elevate people's lifestyles and experiences. Herbarium is the only cannabis brand that caters to their clientele by constantly improving products while providing the lowest prices in the region.

Herbarium LIC#: C11-0000571

979 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles CA 90038

Visit Www.Herbarium.LA to learn more.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Leslie Vargas, Publicist & Communications Coordinator

617-712-5049 or Leslie@Herbarium.LA

SOURCE: Herbarium LA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89502