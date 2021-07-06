Biolog-id, a global service provider of connected healthcare solutions, and Inlog, a software company dedicated to the medical sector, have announced today a strategic interoperability partnership for their solutions.

With a market presence of more than 30 years, Inlog has developed software suites that ensure the quality and the traceability of products throughout the transfusion supply chain. These software suites are used today by nearly 250 French and international clients, including an important part of University Hospitals.

To allow blood centers and hospitals to take advantage of the RFID technology, Inlog and biolog-id are partnering to guarantee the interoperability of the Edge Track (Hemo Server) and Edge Blood (CTS Server) software with the Biolog Data System modules from the Biolog Transfusion Solution.

By combining RFID tags containing essential information of blood products, connected equipment, and a dedicated transactional and decision-making software, Biolog Transfusion Solution secures the entire blood transfusion supply chain, from the donor to the recipient. Beyond reinforcing the safety of transfused patients, the solution optimizes in real-time the local and remote inventory management of these vital therapeutic products and allows them to be attributed nominatively remotely and safely.

"We are very pleased that Inlog, who is today a reference in the field of blood supply chain management, and biolog-id collaborate to propose their users and prospects an option for strengthening traceability and securing the transfusion chain based on our RFID solution", says Bruno Chappert, CEO at biolog-id. "This interoperability agreement will enable us to offer transfusion professionals a new feature capable of improving their efficiency, optimizing working conditions while adapting to all types of structures, and finally facilitating the rapid implementation of these software solutions".

"We are convinced that this interoperability agreement between biolog-id and Inlog will provide healthcare and transfusion facilities with better blood product management, enhanced safety and improved traceability", underlines David Kalfon, President at Inlog. "The numerous combined advantages of biolog-id and Inlog solutions will allow the transfusion chain professionals to rationalize their operations and optimize their costs".

The Inlog software and Biolog Transfusion Solution will be available under different technical models to allow simple, fast and modular integration by healthcare infrastructures and to meet users' needs.

About biolog-id:

Biolog-id develops and implements innovative solutions, that digitally transform routine processes into actionable data supporting better operational and strategic decisions for sensitive therapeutic products: blood products (red blood cells, platelets, plasma), chemotherapies, parenteral nutrition.

The information generated by biolog-id solutions is available to Healthcare Professionals at any time, enhancing their processes efficiency, work conditions and ultimately the safety of the therapeutics administered to patients.

Biolog-id's patented platform is utilized in North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds. Xerys Gestion is a French investment company primarily positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare Life Sciences, renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

About Inlog:

Founded in 1992, Inlog is one of the leading French software companies in the field of medical informatics for laboratory analysis, traceability of blood products in healthcare facilities and the various activities of blood transfusion centers.

Inlog designs and develops a range of software for the healthcare sector whose advantages in terms of robustness, reliability and ease of configuration are distinguished by all its customers. Motivated by a new management board, Inlog is initiating an ambitious project to use new technologies into its applications to make their use even more ergonomic and intuitive.

The Inlog software suites, CE marked, are used by more than 250 Healthcare institutions in France and around the world (Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, Hong Kong, etc.), including some prestigious partners such as the Etablissement Français du Sang, the Hôpitaux Universitaires Genevois and the Flemish Red Cross.

Inlog is currently supported by the French investment fund Abénex, a major player in private equity in France.

Company URL: https://www.inlog.com/

