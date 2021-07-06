Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Sweden data center market report.
Sweden data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.82% during the period 2020-2026. Sweden data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 31 existing data center and 1 upcoming facility spread across 8 cities including Stockholm and other cities.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Sweden contributed to over 50% of the overall investment received in the Nordics in 2020. Within Sweden, Stockholm is the leading data center market with 23 unique third-party facilities contributing to over 60% of the existing power capacity in the region.
- Over 70% of the revenue in Sweden is generated through data centers operating in Stockholm. Other cities are also witnessing investments from hyperscale operators developing cloud data centers.
- M&A transactions and partnerships are enabling further growth in the market. In 2021, Northern Data has acquired a data center site in Boden, Northern Sweden, from Hydro66. The North American Pictet Alternative Advisors in partnership with Brunswick Real Estate, is planning to build sustainable data centers in the Nordic countries, including Sweden.
- Enterprise investors such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their presence in the country by building / planning to build hyperscale data centers to be operational over the next few years. Facebook is currently adding a third building at its Lulea facility, to be operational in H2 2021.
- Many major colocation service providers, including Digital Realty (Interxion), IP-Only, and atNorth, develop data centers in Stockholm Data Parks, where facilities are designed to supply the waste heat to district heating systems.
- In Sweden, over 60% of the energy mix is renewable in nature, which is likely to reach 100% by 2040. Power pricing in Sweden is lower than other European countries, that makes it an attractive location for hyperscale investment.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Sweden
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 31
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1
- Coverage: 8 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Datacenter colocation market in Sweden
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants - List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 13 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sweden-data-center-market
Sweden Data Center Market - Segmentation
- Increased investments in data centers and the implementation of GDPR have fueled the growth of the server market in Sweden over the last two years. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate as the country is transforming according to Industry 4.0 and owing to the implementation of IoT-related technology.
- VRLA battery-based UPS systems dominate the market with a share of 80%, however, the adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period. In 2020, Ecodatacenter partnered with Schneider Electric to develop an ultra-low-carbon-footprint data center in Falun by installing Galaxy VX UPS with lithium-ion and MasterPact MTZ solutions.
- Greenfield construction is increasing with both global and local data center providers investing high capital for procuring advanced construction equipment. Sweden has a presence of several construction companies such as NCC Construction Sweden, AFEC, Skanska, DPR Construction, Dornan, Sweco, RED Engineering, and NCC.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer, Switches & Switchgears
- Rack PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Stockholm
- Other Cities
Sweden Data Center Market - Dynamics
In Sweden, data centers, which are paying electricity tax of over $200 per year have been granted tax deductions. Meanwhile, data centers that carry information processing services and servers are also entitled to tax reduction for energy tax paid over and above $900 per year. The Swedish government introduced the tax incentive by offering 97% remission on electricity tax and reducing electricity cost by 40% for data centers. In Sweden, colocation providers generating around 75% of revenue from data center services can claim tax incentives on electricity consumed by the whole facility. In 2018, Business Sweden and Data Center by Sweden (a national initiative) supported Amazon Web Services for site selection and establishment process of data centers across Sweden.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic enhances Data Center Demand
- 5G Deployment and IoT enhancing Edge Computing
- Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources
- Adoption of District Heating by Data Centers
Sweden Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the country (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
- Stockholm (No. of facilities: 23)
- Other Cities (No. of facilities: 8)
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AFEC
- Bravida
- Coromatic
- Dornan
- DPR Construction
- Granlund
- Kirby Group Engineering
- NCC
- RED-Engineering
- STS Group
- Skanska
- Sweco
- Swedish Modules
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Carrier
- Cummins
- Climaveneta Climate Technologies
- Eaton
- NetNordic,
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Rittal
- Riello Elettronica
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Swegon
- Vertiv Group.
Data Center Investors
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Digital Realty
- EcoDataCenter
- Multigrid
- Microsoft
- Northern Data
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
