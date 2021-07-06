Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.07.2021
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
Frankfurt
06.07.21
09:10 Uhr
1,650 Euro
+0,030
+1,85 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2021 | 17:17
97 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Klövern AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (144/21)

Klövern AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Klövern AB. 

Short name:   KLOV A   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006593901
----------------------------
Order book ID: 19459    
----------------------------



Short name:   KLOV B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006593919
----------------------------
Order book ID: 104594   
----------------------------



Short name:   KLOV PREF  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006593927
----------------------------
Order book ID: 86345    
----------------------------



The last day of trading will be July 20, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
