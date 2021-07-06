Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a total of 58,173,550 warrants which had expiry dates of June 2, 2021 and July 2, 2021 were exercised for proceeds of $2,908,677. A total of 8,119,180 warrants expired unexercised. The Company no longer has any warrants outstanding.

"Zonetail once again wishes to thank its warrant holders and shareholders alike for their continued support," said Errol Farr, Zonetail's CFO.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) provides mobile platforms for condominiums, apartments and hotels, providing residents and guests access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as essential neighbouring services, restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is partnered with Shiftsuite, and is 'live' servicing approximately 85,000 condominium units across Canada. Zonetail also has an integration agreement in place with Yardi Systems, the largest property management software company in the world. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

