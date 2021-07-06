OHLA, a new brand for a global infrastructure group ready to return to profitability

After 22 years with the OHL brand, the company's new identity shows the legacy of 110 years of history and symbolizes the beginning of a new era

MADRID, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OHLA is born, a new brand for a global infrastructure group, with a total portfolio of more than $6.1 billion. The new company is born with a strengthened balance sheet structure after reducing its overall debt in about $130 million and boosting its equity capital in about $220 million.

After 22 years with the OHL brand, the transformation undergone by the company is reflected in a new visual identity. "OHLA, which shows the legacy of 110 years of history, is also synonymous with advancement, progress, openness and, above all, welcoming a new stage," according to the Chairman of OHLA, Luis Amodio.

José Antonio Fernández Gallar, CEO of the company, emphasizes that "We are going to develop infrastructures that will drive sustained growth and in which public-private partnership models will play an important role."

OHLA, ranked 47th on Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 250 International Contractors, will continue to have its strategic markets in Europe, the USA and Latin America, where it will develop projects through its lines of activity:

Construction . This year it will reach a contracting volume of more than $3.6 billion, mainly due to new contracts in the United States, Latin America and Europe.

Concessions . The company's catalyst for the future, It will focus on the hospital and road sectors in Latin America, and will analyze assets in Europe and USA.

Industrial . It will strengthen its renewable energy business and It will also face new challenges in the mining and cement and fire protection sectors.

Services . Its growth will be boosted through the use of innovative solutions.

Developments . It will focus on the construction and rehabilitation of residential assets.

All this will strengthen the company as a great global infrastructure. In the USA, where it has been present since 2006, OHLA is building important projects. One of many notable U.S. projects currently underway is the $1.4 billion design-build contract to perform improvements on California's I-405.

In addition, it has been present for more than 40 years in Latin America promoting concession, industrial and service projects, as well as road, railway, hospital and singular building contracts, among others, in Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia and, more recently, Panama.

