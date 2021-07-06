Rapid7 Named a Leader for the Second Consecutive Time in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

BOSTON, July 06, 2021(NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for the second year in a row.



Security teams face increasingly complex challenges as the attack surface continues to grow in size and scope, more infrastructure is shifted to the cloud and new applications, and threat actors develop new techniques to exploit these changing environments. Simultaneously, resources and talent to address these issues remain limited. To combat these challenges, InsightIDR's cloud-native architecture and dedicated threat intelligence team helped customers evolve with these changes in their environments, and stay ahead of new and emerging threats.

"Our InsightIDR solution was built for modern, dynamic environments, providing instant visibility across all of their assets and clouds, and filtering out the noise so that organizations can prioritize and focus," said Richard Perkett, senior vice president, detection and response at Rapid7. "We're proud to once again be named a Leader in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant and look forward to continuing our work with customers to deliver reliable and innovative security solutions."

InsightIDR provides immediate insights and value that enables teams to advance their detection and response programs, and focus on what matters most. In addition, InsightIDR offers customers:

Simplified SecOps to elevate outcomes: Empower analysts to be experts with our easy cloud deployment, lightweight collection technologies, and out-of-the-box detections and reports.

Empower analysts to be experts with our easy cloud deployment, lightweight collection technologies, and out-of-the-box detections and reports. Transformational security: Unlock visibility and detections coverage across the entire modern IT environment, with cloud-scale and agility to go wherever your organization goes.

Unlock visibility and detections coverage across the entire modern IT environment, with cloud-scale and agility to go wherever your organization goes. Actionable alerts and expertise that's reliable and trustworthy: Stay ahead of new threats and tune out the noise, with embedded insights and expertise from the Rapid7 Threat Intelligence, Research, and Managed Services teams.

Stay ahead of new threats and tune out the noise, with embedded insights and expertise from the Rapid7 Threat Intelligence, Research, and Managed Services teams. Accelerated incident response: Always know what to do next, with all of the relevant information in one place, plus embedded automation to extinguish threats faster.

Rapid7's InsightIDR solution was also recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Security Information and Event Managementin July 2020.

View a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management report .

View a demo to learn more about InsightIDR .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Kelly Kavanagh | Toby Bussa | John Collins, 29 June, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight platform. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,900 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

