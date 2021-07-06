Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/28/2021
|FR0010259150
18690
85,66
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/28/2021
|FR0010259150
48
85,3
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/28/2021
|FR0010259150
16
85,3
|AQUIS
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/29/2021
|FR0010259150
283
86,4842
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|6/30/2021
|FR0010259150
12536
87,0683
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/1/2021
|FR0010259150
5263
87,8576
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/2/2021
|FR0010259150
5268
87,9085
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/2/2021
|FR0010259150
1114
87,8458
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/2/2021
|FR0010259150
718
87,885
|TQEX
|TOTAL
43 936
86,6912
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005576/en/
Contacts:
For further information:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com
IPSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de