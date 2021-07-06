DJ RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

RUBIS RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas 06-Jul-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, July 6, 2021 - 5:35 pm HALF-YEAR STATEMENT on RUBIS' liquidity agreement with EXANE BNP PARIBAS Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 30 June 2021: - 51,976 Rubis shares - EUR1,132,714 The following trades were made in the first half of 2021: - 145,741 securities were purchased for a total of EUR5,696,397 (1,081 transactions) - 148,352 securities were sold for a total of EUR5,865,521 (1,025 transactions) Reminder: 1. The previous half-year statement as of 31 December 2020 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account: - 58,087 Rubis shares - EUR835,184 2. The following trades were made in the second half of 2020: - 196,702 securities were purchased for a total of EUR7,146,787 (1,513 transactions) - 174,989 securities were sold for a total of EUR6,328,436 (1,351 transactions) 3. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018: - 36,128 Rubis shares - EUR1,487,705 Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1215764 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

