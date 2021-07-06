Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887771 ISIN: FR0000131104 Ticker-Symbol: BNP 
Xetra
06.07.21
17:35 Uhr
52,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,8652,2018:58
52,0152,0918:58
Dow Jones News
06.07.2021 | 18:07
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

DJ RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas 
06-Jul-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. 
The original French version takes precedence over this translation. 
 
 
Paris, July 6, 2021 - 5:35 pm 
 
 
HALF-YEAR STATEMENT on RUBIS' liquidity agreement 
with EXANE BNP PARIBAS 
 
 
 
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented 
the following balances as at the settlement date of 30 June 2021: 
 - 51,976 Rubis shares 
 - EUR1,132,714 
 
 The following trades were made in the first half of 2021: 
 - 145,741 securities were purchased for a total of EUR5,696,397 (1,081 transactions) 
 - 148,352 securities were sold for a total of EUR5,865,521 (1,025 transactions) 
 
Reminder: 
 1. The previous half-year statement as of 31 December 2020 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account: 
 
 - 58,087 Rubis shares 
 - EUR835,184 
 
 2. The following trades were made in the second half of 2020: 
 
 - 196,702 securities were purchased for a total of EUR7,146,787 (1,513 transactions) 
 - 174,989 securities were sold for a total of EUR6,328,436 (1,351 transactions) 
 
 3. The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF 
  decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018: 
 
 - 36,128 Rubis shares 
 - EUR1,487,705 
 
 
 
 
       Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1215764 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215764 06-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215764&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

BNP PARIBAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.